Richland Mall has a new name, The Ontario Center, as it undergoes transformation

ONTARIO ― The Richland Mall has a new name as it begins its transformation from strictly a retail hub to a multipurpose destination.

The renamed Ontario Center's social media posts this week said, "With fresh perspectives and bold visions, we're rethinking every aspect of this iconic space. Gone are the days of traditional retail; instead, we're embracing a dynamic mixed-tenant concept that promises to redefine the very essence of community and business."

Jodi Scott, general manager of the Richland Mall/Ontario Center, on Friday said the mall will still be a shopping center but said diversifying is what malls need to do to survive and grow.

Avita Hospital now populates space on both the north and south ends of the Richland Mall, renamed The Ontario Center.

"The first step (to diversify) was Avita Ontario Hospital. The built-in foot traffic keeps the mall going. It's something a lot of malls don't have," Scott said.

"People are going to see a lot of activity in the next six months with the new name, new vision and fresh start."

Area residents have been very encouraging and supportive suggesting ideas and things they'd like to see at the mall on Richland Mall's social media, she added.

The Richland Mall and its roughly 28 acres was sold for $4 million to Brait Fund, according to a property transfer at the Richland County Auditor's Office. The property transferred from Richland Mall Holdings LLC to Ontario Mall LLC on April 11. Avita Health System was not included in Brait Fund's purchase.

Scott said that, as Miss Ohio Week approaches June 9 to 15 in Mansfield, more announcements will be forthcoming and contestants or candidates of the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program will help the mall make some announcements.

"People should watch our social media," Scott said of upcoming news and "fun stuff at the mall."

Built in 1969, Richland Mall was the first modern enclosed mall in north central Ohio and was anchored by Lazarus, the O'Neil's department store and Sears. Prior to Macy's, the store operated as Kaufmann's, and initially as O'Neil's. The only large retail anchor store remaining at the Richland Mall is JCPenney.

Stores are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Doors open at 9 a.m. for walkers.

Scott said The Ontario Center recently took out the play area and is making the site a gathering place. The food court's Oriental Express has been at the mall for 25 or 26 years. Currently, some demolition work is ongoing inside the vacant Kaufmann's building.

Scott said there are no immediate plans for the vacant movie theater across from the City of Ontario administrative building on Stumbo Road.

"We're working on food options, restaurants, entertainment and events," she said. "We're trying to hold more events, so if anyone wants to hold an event here they can reach out."

Mall walkers speed by the new location of the Ontario Branch of the Mansfield/Richland County Library on May 6.

Friday, Madison Comprehensive High School National Honor Society students held an American Red Cross blood drive at the mall in honor of Madison South Elementary student London Hamilton.

The Ontario branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library opened at its temporary location May 6 at the mall, just a short distance from the temporarily closed branch. The Ontario branch library at 2221 Village Mall Drive closed April 22 for a $3.2 million renovation expected to take a year to complete.

Scott said new signs have not yet gone up but said mall management is working to change the logos on the doors.

The shopping mall off Lexington-Springmill Road has been called Richland Mall for 55 years.

Scott said it's going to take a bit of time for everyone, herself included, to get used to calling it The Ontario Center.

