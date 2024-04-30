Richland hires new parks director. The last one left angrily after just 10 months

Chris Waite has joined the city of Richland as its new parks and public facilities director.

Waite comes to Richland from Umatilla, Ore., where he served in a similar role, parks and recreation director.

Chris Waite Image courtesy city of Richland

In Richland, he succeeds Laura Hester, who resigned after an unhappy tenure that lasted less than 10 months and included clashing with city officials.

Hester spared no criticism in her October 2023 resignation letter, obtained by the Herald under the Washington Public Records Act. She claimed she resigned because she was being undermined, micromanaged and subjected to “persistent harassment.”

Waite earned a bachelor’s from Brigham Young University-Idaho and a master’s from the University of Montana.

He previously held parks and recreation-related posts in Greybull, Wyo., and in Billings, Mont, before joining the city of Umatilla in June 2022.

He started in his new role April 29 and will report to Joe Schiessl, Richland’s deputy city manager. The job pays $155,000 per year.

He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive, a Certified Playground Safety Inspector and is affiliated with the National Recreation and Park Association.

The city of Umatilla has engaged GMP Consultants in its search for Waite’s successor.

