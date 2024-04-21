Richland Hills voter guide for May 4 election: Mayor and City Council candidates

Mayor

Wyatt Smith

Did not respond

Joyce Zuefeldt Fiaccone

Age: 69

Campaign website: joyce4mayor.com

Occupation: self-employed

Education: Associate of Arts

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): yes - Mayor of Richland Hills 2022

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: I started Richland Hills Responsibly Organized Citizen(s) aka RHRocs in 2022 after the Mayoral Election to share information on city projects, to build community through special events, and to support local businesses with more exposure. I have been a Neighborhood Block Captain since 2012, I currently serve on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Animal Control Board, and the 75th Anniversary Committee. I served on the Branding Committee.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: I have the support of many of my RH friends and neighbors.

Why do you want to be Mayor of Richland Hills?: There is a wealth of intelligent people in our town who have some really good ideas that need to be heard and discussed. I will represent the residents of our community by giving more opportunities for citizens to be involved in the decision-making processes (i.e. Town Hall meetings). I also want to represent Richland Hills in a very positive light to potential new businesses.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Richland Hills?: Budget - allocating the budget to take care of the needs of our residents and to provide growth opportunities. Communication - our town has a large population of older citizens who are not tech-savvy or tech-connected. We need better ways to inform that section of our community, more mailed notices, more signage, and more block captains are a few options.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: Surveys in our community are online and performed every 2 years. I believe that we can do a better job of posting this information on park bulletin boards and organizing volunteer block captains to visit neighbors and make sure that they have access to a written survey that can be collected or mailed to the city. In the past, we have received as few as 287+/- responses from over 3500 households.

How should Richland Hills take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: We have great access to all of the Metroplex and it should be a strong selling point for businesses and future residents. A small oasis of ‘rural type atmosphere’ with easy access to all points DFW should be appealing to many.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I am interested in encouraging residents to speak their voices and contribute their ideas and their time as volunteers or in committee service. Let’s elevate our view of residents from children to be led, to adults who should have a seat at the table.

Curtis Bergthold

Age: 66

Campaign website: curtisformayor.net

Occupation: Retired

Education: University of Texas at Arlington

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Yes, elected to city council three times. Mayor Pro Tem for 3 1/2 years.

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: I serve/volunteer on numerous boards and committees for the City of Richland Hills, BISD, and The Hills Church

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Self funded by choice

Why do you want to be Mayor of Richland Hills?: Curtis Bergthold

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Richland Hills?: Infrastructure, aging roads and utilities. The decision on how to move forward with the Glenview project is critical.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: Implementation of a plan to reconstruct at a steadily growing pace. Use alternate methods of paving streets without total reconstruction costs. I’ve been involved in this in my past career. The decision on how to construct Glenview needs to be based on engineering studies as well as the financial impact and needs of the community.

How should Richland Hills take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: Richland Hills is in a great position geographically with major highways surrounding our community. A deep dive into developer outreach is necessary.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: Experience! I have 41 years building infrastructure and capital building projects with the cities of Fort Worth and Grapevine. 90% of my career was in different leadership positions. I build relationships with both our citizens as well as elected officials that interact with Richland Hills.

Councilmember, Place 2

Travis Malone

Did not respond

Jen Clark

Age: 50

Campaign website: Jen4rh.com

Occupation: Homemaker

Education: High School

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: From a very early age volunteering with family through the Salvation Army programs such as distributing school supplies, food pantries, delivering Thanksgiving meal boxes, and Angel Tree distributions. Married to a USAF veteran I participated in many programs benefiting military personnel and their families. Currently performing the task of Volunteer Coordinator with the RHAS. Secretary to the CPAAA. And volunteering at various city events.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Most of my contributors are Richland Hills residents who have been a source of support and strength.

Why do you want serve on the Richland Hills City Council?: Because I see great potential in Richland Hills.

Many who know me know that I have a heart to serve the community. I hope to be a source of inspiration in what I believe will be the revitalization of Richland Hills. I want to strive for open communication with all residents and motivate their participation in needed change.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Richland Hills?: I think that our challenges and opportunities go hand-in-hand. Richland Hills may be a small town, but it is nestled in a prime location. Due to its size the community is tight knit. True, we are landlocked with other cities surrounding us. But we have great available space for new businesses and community growth. Our city’s location makes it ideal for commuting the DFW area. We are currently experiencing some revitalization of our city’s older infrastructure, with plans for more in the near future. The older homes that are planted on larger and sought after lots with mature tree line streets brings a charm similar to small town feeling. With a larger lots the residents enjoy the opportunity to be agriculturally friendly.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: Many times smaller cities are overlooked by businesses and I think that is a big mistake. I think with the right vision and promotion along with innovative developers Richland Hills can become something truly unique. A mix of mature and nostalgic with new and modern. A complete change from the usual cookie cutter aesthetic most are familiar with. I personally believe that where revitalizing is concerned, a strong foundation is vital. Scrutinizing the details to ensure that necessary progress will carry Richland Hills into the future.

How should Richland Hills take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: We already are. Just as the Metroplex has seen a transformation over the course of 30 to 40 years; Richland Hills is on the verge of its transformation as well. Part of what already makes RH unique is the authentic feeling of small town America. It’s quite astounding really considering on the corner of Blvd. 26 and Rufe Snow on RH’s border you literally can see the skyline of Fort Worth. Then to enter into Richland Hills and experience calm. Richland Hills personal growth already comes from the quality of life you experience. New businesses should accentuate that beautiful slice of small town life. Renovations that have already taken place in Richland Hills RHPD and RHFD are what many call the Gold standard. The various awards and accreditations the city’s departments have received also reflect that. Safety and education being a priority has excelled. With Cheney Elementary School’s new build and Richland Middle School renovations.Not to mention the new residential areas.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I am a supportive team builder. I have proven integrity. I have demonstrated adaptability and creative thinking over projects. I not only encourage but also participate in responsible city growth and community advocacy. And I fully intend to be accountable to the Richland Hill’s community and their interests.

Councilmember, Place 4

John Skier

Age: 67

Campaign website: N/A

Occupation: Information Technology Consultant

Education: Bachelor of Business, Electrical Engineering

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: As an information technology professional, I’ve worked with multiple cities, state and federal agencies implementing systems that provide constituent engagement ranging from GIS systems for infrastructure tracking and planning, to websites enabling citizen access to diverse city resources. I’ve also worked on committees for local events and most recently for city branding.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Self Funded

Why do you want serve on the Richland Hills City Council?: I have the time, motivation and health to proactively serve the residents and business of Richland Hills. There is a need for more communication and more enablement. I see sitting members of the council who need proactive support in their efforts to both grow and maintain the city. I believe we have to embrace opportunities for change that add both residents and revenue to the city. We have a unique culture that needs to be nurtured as we develop, redevelop the business area’s and attract young families.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Richland Hills?:

Challenges:

- Preserving the community culture.

- Addressing our aging infrastructure.

- Getting more people involved in the city.

- Sharing the unique opportunities our location provides to business and developers.

- Bringing in residents who values meld well with our community.

- Inconsistent code enforcement.

Opportunities:

- Neighboring residential areas are expanding providing us the opportunity to provide entertainment, shopping, and services from Richland Hills.

- To attract young families to our community.

- Build a vibrant walkable neighborhood that’s provides most of the needs of residents.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?:

Communicate. Leverage every opportunity and vehicle we have to communicate our value to families and businesses.

Work to change the belief that a single citizen can’t make a difference. Getting people involved produces world changing results.

Plan and proactively promote the development of vertically integrated business and residential spaces that produce more revenue than cost.

We have superior city services that are invisible. We need to make them visible and highlight their value to current and future residents.

Build community spirit and pride by acknowledging citizen contributions.

How should Richland Hills take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: Our location makes this a great place for both business and residents to be based. Our size and culture promote a country feel inside the metroplex providing an amazing place to raise a family.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I’m healthy, motivated and believe in communicating issues and opportunities. When you are addressing issues and interactive you are present and awake. I’m about building a financially sound city with water, sewer and streets that work. I’m focused on value for city dollar attractive and functional doesn’t mean gold plated. I believe citizens who are informed will understand and likely support tough choices that result in desirable, safe place to live.

Javier Alvarez

Did not respond

Stacey Lightfoot Morse

Did not respond