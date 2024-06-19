Richland deputies find woman dead in home. They’ve identified homicide suspect

Authorities in Richland County say they plan to arrest a person suspected of homicide after discovering a woman dead Wednesday morning in a home in the northeast area of the county.

Richland County deputies found the woman about 11 a.m. while making a check at a home on Northfield Court., according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.

Upon arrival, the deputies saw a woman, unresponsive inside and forced entry into the home. The woman, whose name was not relased, had suffered “significant trauma to her head,’’ the sheriff’s department said. She was pronounced dead by emergency services personnel.

The sheriff’s department says it has identified a man suspected in the death and plans to charge him with murder. The Facebook post said the suspect is now “in a secure facility’’ and will be taken into custody once he is released.

Officials said they could not confirm the method that caused the woman’s head injuries, but said there is no danger of the community. The department did not provide further details, but said the investigation is continuing.

Northfield Court is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Longtown and Clemson roads.