Richland County sheriff reports officer-involved shooting, schedules news conference

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has scheduled a news conference for noon Thursday to provide information about an overnight shooting that it said involved law enforcement officers.

Residents on social media reported a large law enforcement presence in the Rosewood area of Columbia overnight. At about 7 a.m., the sheriff’s department posted on social media that there was “a police presence in the Rosewood/South Kilbourne neighborhood.”

As of 11 a.m., the sheriff’s department had not released any other details about the shooting, including where it happened.

The sheriff’s department did not respond to questions about the shooting. Sheriff’s deputies at the scene declined to speak with The State.

But residents in the area provided some details.

Multiple residents reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m.

One resident of Cavalier Court told The State that he was woken up by screaming in the early hours of the morning. The resident also said that he could hear someone running, followed by the sound of seven or eight gunshots. Afterwards, there was silence.

Another resident, who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting said that the Ring camera on his front porch activated at 3:03 a.m. when it recorded deputies putting up crime scene tape.

Later on Thursday morning, the northern side of the neighborhood was still taped off, as deputies could still be seen conducting an investigation behind a home that backs onto Valencia Park.

Deputies from the Crime Scene Unit were using a metal detector, searching the area around the home’s shed. Asked if there was a search for shell casings, a deputy said, “I’m looking for metal.”

In response to the early-morning shooting, the sheriff’s department said it would have to reschedule a previously planned news conference with the Building Better Communities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.