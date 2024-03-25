Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations recorded March 14-19

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between March 14 and March 19:

● Wingate By Wyndham, 2069 Walker Lake Road, Ontario, March 14. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical repeat). No backflow device observed on the water supply for the Bunn coffee maker in the kitchen area. At re-inspection, front desk employee said plumbers are currently on hold with finishing work. Observed Bunn coffee maker to still be connected to a direct water source and plugged in; employee states facility is not currently using it. Correct by March 22.

● Subway #53308, 976 Ohio 97, Bellville, March 15. Person in charge (PIC) did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety (critical, corrected during inspection). The only employee on site could not state proper holding temperatures for cold holding storage. Education was provided. Person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety (critical, corrected). Only employee on site could not state the proper way to thaw foods. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected). Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). Observed no signed employee illness agreement for the two employees working. PIC (manager) had signed at time of inspection. Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected). Observed employee attempt to don gloves when changing tasks without washing hands. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed four packages of rotisserie chicken to be at 70 degrees in the sink for an undetermined amount of time. PIC voluntarily discarded chicken.

● Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar, 994 Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, March 15. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed paint/finish on lime squeeze juicer to be peeling, creating a surface that is no longer easily cleanable. PIC discarded lime squeezer.

● Madison Shell, 899 Ashland Road, Mansfield, March 15. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical). Observed hand wash station not accessible. Correct by March 19.

● Best Stop One LLC, 295 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, March 18. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC could not state safe holding temperatures for cold held foods. Education provided. Improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed various chemicals over various items for sale throughout the facility. Ensure that all chemicals are stored below or completely separated from foods for sale at all times. Sewage treated through an unapproved sewage treatment system (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed PIC start to walk outside to dump mop water. It was stated that dumping mop water outside is common practice since mop sink is not operational. RPH Plumbing Department will be in contact. Mop water is not to be dumped anywhere other than a permitted mop sink/location for sanitary sewer. Action was stopped and education provided.

● Aldi Inc. #48, 955 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, March 18. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed spray bottle of floor cleaner stored in utility sink area without label.

● Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2731, 832 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, March 18. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple utensils and plastic utensil holder near sandwich prep station to contain visible dried residue. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed TCS foods (prosciutto snack pack & six Genoa salami snack packs) in Beverage Air reach-in retail cooler held above 41 degrees for an undetermined amount of time. PIC voluntarily discarded listed foods. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed opened container of almond milk not date marked. PIC unable to verify when container was opened and discarded it.

● Nickel & Bean, 27 E. Main St., Lexington, March 19. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Ice scoop observed in contact with wall that had chipped paint. PIC had removed to warewashing. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Less than one pound of white American cheese slices in coffee cooler had an internal temperature of 52 degrees. PIC was given the option to separate slices and move to cooler to rapidly drop to 41 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded cheese. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Sani bucket in coffee area labeled as detergent.

● Whit's Frozen Custard, 1531 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, March 19. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed clean tongs hanging on wall in contact with wall, rendering the food contact surface clean. PIC had tongs sent to warewashing area. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Observed 0 ppm chlorine sanitizer in the three-compartment sink. Ensure chlorine sanitizer maintains 50-100 ppm during usage. Presence of live rodents (critical repeat, corrected). Observed droppings in storage closet. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed shredded chicken scoop to be melted and cracked, rendering the food contact portion not smooth, durable, not absorbent or easily cleanable. PIC voluntarily discarded scoop. Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system (critical). Observed no backflow on the spray nozzle near the custard machine. Correct by re-inspection March 26.

● Family Dollar Store #25884, 64 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, March 19. Person in charge not ensuring that employees verify foods are approved and received properly when delivered during non-operating hours (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that temperatures are not being taken on products upon receipt. Education provided. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical repeat, corrected). Observed four cans of Vienna chicken sausage bites to be dented. PIC voluntarily discarded cans. Improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale (critical, corrected). Observed sanitizer, HotHands, Flex Seal, etc. on top of coolers with product for sale. Ensure all chemicals are stored below or completely separated from food for sale.

● Dollar General Store #9870, 1558 Orchard Park Road, Lexington, March 19. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed a display of lighters at the front register above the candy bars. PIC relocated lighters.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH food safety inspections March 14-19, 2024