Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations, May 8-14

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between May 8 and May 14:

● Apple Hill Orchards, 1175 Lexington Ontario Road, Mansfield, May 8. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a carton of almond milk in the mini cooler with an internal temperature of 48 degrees. Person in charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded almond milk. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed no air gap on the new Vevor ice machine in the drive-thru area. Correct by May 15.

● Chad Worth LLC DBA Mary Anne's Meats, 38 W. Church St., Lexington, May 9. Packaged food not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed 2-ounce containers of honey for retail sale without the name and address of business. PIC pulled product from sale.

● Dunkin Donuts #556, 750 Ohio 97 W., Bellville, May 9. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a tray of donuts on the top shelf on the rolling cart that were not covered.

● Kroger Company #N836, 1500 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, May 9. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). No change observed during second re-inspection. Correct by May 23. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed small and medium sized black flying insects. During second re-inspection, observed less live insects in the deli and the Starbucks area under the cold holding unit near the to-go drink holder. Facility is to send pest control reports to EHSIT for the next 3 months, including those conducted previously in the last month. These reports will be sent until August where a re-evaluation will occur. Facility is also to create and submit a new action plan to rid the facility of insects. This plan should include detailed steps for elimination of pests and include both the deli and Starbucks areas. Re-contact a licensed pest control operator, have invoice/summary for environmental health specialist (EHSIT) review, and thoroughly clean area to eliminate the issue by re-inspection May 23 and the action plan and previous pest control reports are to be submitted before May 16.

● Crestview Middle School, 1575 Ohio 96 E., Ashland, May 9. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). Food employee used probe thermometer to measure temperature of corn dogs without first sanitizing probe.

● Clear Fork High School, 987 Ohio 97, Bellville, May 9. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the end of the ice machine drain pipe resting on the floor drain. PIC created a temporary air gap; maintenance will create a permanent air gap.

● Joe & Mary's Market, Adm. Sturges, Inc., 162 Sturges Ave., Mansfield, May 9. Presence of live rodents (critical repeat). Observed rodent droppings under the mop sink and along the back wall (near mop sink) of the back storage area. At re-inspection observed no change. Facility is to send EHSIT pest control reports as well as completely remove all evidence of rodent droppings, contact a licensed pest control operator, clean and completely sanitize area by re-inspection May 16.

● Dairy Land, 800 Springmill St., Mansfield, May 10. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed the spray nozzle above the three-compartment sink hanging below the flood rim level of the sink. Correct by May 17.

● Springmill Stem Elementary, 1200 Nestor Drive, Mansfield, May 10. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Tossed salad on food line was measured at 56 degrees. Listed item was voluntarily discarded.

● Mansfield Restaurant Inc./Westside, 1090 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, May 13. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed various foods throughout the entire facility to be stored without coverage. Ensure all foods are covered when not in use. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed raw meatloaf stored in the walk-in cooler over sour cream. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed hash browns sitting on counter without temperature control (internal temperature of 96 degrees) for unknown amount of time. PIC voluntarily discarded one pan of hash browns. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed foods in the freezer to be stored in cardboard boxes lined with grocery bags, rendering the surfaces no longer smooth, durable, non-absorbent or easily cleanable. PIC had foods placed into food grade containers.

● Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #62, 525 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield, May 13. Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated pancake batter is held at room temperature for two hours. Observed a container of pancake mix on the grill line past the two-hour hold time. PIC voluntarily discarded pancake mix. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed residue on a plate on the clean dishes shelf. Improper use of time as a public health control - 4 hours (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a container of liquid eggs at room temperature without a time sticker to indicate when to discard. PIC voluntarily discarded liquid eggs at the time of inspection.

● St. Peter's Catholic High School, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, May 14. Single-use gloves used improperly (critical, corrected during inspection). Food server observed touching non-food contact surfaces of countertop and pre-packaged items with gloved hands and then touching chicken nuggets. Serving spoons and tongs replaced gloved hands. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected). Food employee touched chicken nuggets with unsanitized probe thermometer. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Smiley face fries measured only 119 degrees. Listed item was reheated to 165 degrees.

● Lexington Eastern Elementary, 155 Castor Drive, Lexington, May 14. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed only one person in facility at time of inspection to have a signed employee illness agreement.

