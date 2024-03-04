Richland County restaurant inspection critical violations, Feb. 23-29, 2024

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Feb. 23 and Feb. 29:

● Black Willow Pork, 2046 Riggle Road, Bellville, Feb. 23. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed drain plugs and Scrubbies in the handwashing sink.

● Domino's Pizza, 359 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield, Feb. 23. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a cage of foods that were delivered to the facility that morning, placed in the walk-in cooler and then pulled out and left at room temperature for 1½ hours per PIC. All foods are to be stored in appropriate locations when not being actively worked on. Education was provided, and items were able to be rapidity reconditioned. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). PIC could not stated proper temperatures for washing and rinsing dishes. Ensure wash and rinse water maintains a minimum temperature of 110 degrees throughout the washing process. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the pizza poker to have visible residue. Per PIC verification, poker had not been used yet that day. Ensure all food contact surfaces that are not held at temperature are cleaned at a four hour cleaning frequency. CS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed shredded cheese for cage cart left at room temperature for one-and-a-half hours to have an internal temperature of 55 degrees. Ensure all cold held items are appropriately stored at all times. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat). Observed scissors and a crafting paper cutter to be used for cutting parchment paper and food packages. PIC is to discontinue use of all by re-inspection March 4.

● Arby's Cam/Rb Inc., 2325 Interstate Circle, Mansfield, Feb. 23. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cutting board and utensils setting on hand wash station sink basin.

● Speedway #9183, 907 Springmill St., Mansfield, Feb. 26. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed beer in the handwashing sink in the warewashing area.

● Party Place, 556 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Feb. 28. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed milk chocolate balls missing list of ingredients, including allergen declaration in bulk self service candy area. PIC placed ingredient information and allergen declaration at bulk candy are for chocolate balls at time of inspection.

● Clearfit Nutrition, 107 Main St., Bellville, Feb. 29. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected during inspection). Food employee observed touching contaminated surface with clean hands. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Lid observed cracked and not easily cleanable. Listed item removed and replaced with smooth and cleanable lid.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH food safety inspections Feb. 23-29, 2024