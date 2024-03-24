Richland County property transfers recorded March 11-15

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between March 11 and March 15:

1713 Spring Village Lane, Ontario; David A. Andrews, Michael D. Andrews and Stephen E. Andrews to Jacob D. and Yasming Hoffman; $256,000

918 Curtis Drive, Mansfield; Gregory A. Weigler, executor of The Estate of Shirley D. Brown, to Lorenzo and Blancha E. Sanchez; $175,000

2045 Willowood Drive N., Ontario; Macie D. Dechert to Robert G. Reid and Emily L. Oswalt; $160,000

785 Hoover Road, Mansfield; Carol A. Leather to Stephanie L. Armstrong Snyder and Raymond E. Frazee; $184,900

Four parcels on Brushwood Drive, Mansfield; Kurt Stimens, trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to 40North LLC; $60,000

Four parcels on Brushwood Drive, Mansfield; 40North LLC to Mansfield Meadows LLC; $100,000

1165 Larchwood Road, Mansfield; Hudson Properties & Rentals Ltd. to Michael Houston; $215,000

3693 Saint James Road (two parcels), Lexington; Jeffrey and Chelsea Duda to Zachary J. and Rachael L. Maxey; $425,000

25 E. Third St., Mansfield; Don Nash Limited Inc. to Frelinda LLC; $220,000

135 Clare Road, Ontario; Jennifer A. Glines to Lauren and Troy Wolf; $269,900

1578 Cape Cod Drive, Mansfield; Deborah A. Leffel, William L. Leffel, Julia A. Babcock and Max Thomas to Frank D. Celebrezze III; $249,900

42 Jenner Ave., Shelby; Laura Lightfoot, nka Laura Thomas, to Justin H. Lightfoot; $21,000

3132 Rock Road, Shelby; Gladys J. Eshelman to Zachary J. Tuttle, Mindy M. Tuttle and Gladys J. Eshelman; $400,000

6097 Ankneytown Road, Bellville; Richard A. and Echo Casteel to Dewayne and Kelly Casteel; $275,000

64 Maple Lane, Ontario; Tanner D. and Macie M. Noblet to Faith R. Perkins; $155,000

241 Riggs St., Plymouth; Shannon L. Bell to Shelly L. and Daniel Strong; $103,000

350 Chapman Way, Lexington; Rae VanMeter, Sheryl A. Schindler and Robert A. Davis to Linda C. Pfizenmayer, Andrew D. Linegang and Bethany F. Linegang; $195,000

One parcel (43.647 acres) on Olivesburg Fitchville Road, Ashland; Jeffery P. Esbenshade, successor trustee, to Jeffery P. Esbenshade; $436,470

2593 Deerfield Lane, Unit 15, Ontario; Shaffner Enterprises Inc. to Twyla Cook; $255,000

2020 Willowood Drive N., Ontario; Andrew M. Leiter to Sierra M. Snyder and Bryce C. Hamrick; $98,500

140 Harker St., Mansfield; U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Lenny's Investments LLC; $60,000

3598 Welty Road, Lucas; John A. Rumbaugh and Penny T. Farst to Dawn A. Christopher; $254,900

1013 Laurelwood Road, Mansfield; The Estate of Margery Ott Schuster, aka Margret Schuster, to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $102,300

211 Rae Ave., Mansfield; Michael Rollins to Regine P. and Joseph A. Steiner; $70,000

191 Woodbine Drive, Ontario; Jeffrey S. and Crystal M. Black to Lucinda G. and Mark R. Linden; $225,000

69 Greenwood Ave., Mansfield; Denise Young to Your Space Rentals LLC; $10,000

450 Tracy St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Larry and Sherry Madden to Jesse T. and Sherrie H. Stump; $67,500

One parcel on Ashland Road, Mansfield; Mami Holdings Ltd. to Ahmed Rabee; $135,000

610 McPherson St., Mansfield; Jessica Damron to Brandon Elmore and Alexis Steinmetz; $156,550

One parcel (0.683 acres) on Bellville North Road, Bellville; Phyllis A. Bouldin to Ohio Power Company; $10,000

One parcel on North Trimble Road, Mansfield; Ronald R. Robson to Arthur L. King; $2,000

5945 McCurdy Road, Perrysville; Russell M. Adkins to Tony Stacy; $10,000

65 Wall St., Shelby; Dennis M. Pitsch to Siegfried Field LLC; $115,000

70-74 W. Main St. (two parcels), Shelby; Kandy L. Weaver, fka Kandy L. Roberts, to Siegfried Field LLC; $120,000

62 W. Main St. and 64 W. Main St., Shelby; Randar Investments Ltd. to Siegfried Field LLC; $155,000

4770 Mansfield Adario Road (two parcels), Shiloh; John R. and Beth L. Oleyar to Joseph and Brandy Howard; $235,400

1979 Hout Road, Mansfield; Nancy M. Zellner to Happily Home LLC; $85,000

946 Pike Drive, Mansfield; Thomas B. Clark to Anthony T. Williams; $280,000

399 Pennsylvania Ave. (seven parcels), Mansfield; Brian Mabry to Jennifer M. Crowe and Edward J. Buzzard; $155,000

2446 Haviland Court, Mansfield; Don S. and Berlin K. Miller to Stacia Hamilton; $206,000

15 Superior St., Shiloh; Linda J. Stephens to Samuel Lopez; $40,000

120 Sturges Ave. (10 parcels), Mansfield; Tomorrow House LLC to Big Foot LLC; $240,000

32 S. Gamble St. (two parcels), Shelby; Carl Schroeder Properties LLC to Morgan B. and Ezechiel A. Speelman; $205,000

