Richland County property transfers, March 18-22

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between March 18 and March 22:

296-298 Third Ave., Mansfield; Benjamin B. and Carey A. Perry to Benjamin R. and Janna Binion; $60,900

488 Clifton Blvd., Mansfield; Amanda Holbrook to Carolyn Weasenforth; $145,000

Three parcels on Spring Lake Road and two parcels on Katherine Drive, Mansfield; Julie Jackson to Bradley J. and Melanie N. Steward; $12,500

74 Sycamore St., Mansfield; Anthony C. Sheffield to Quasar Life Group LLC; $69,900

10 Jennings Court, Shelby; Cross Country Mortgage LLC to Hoffman Investments Ltd.; $42,615

1917 Chelsea Drive, Lexington; Song Xin Chen and Qiao Yun Dong to Mohammed Rabee; $302,300

834 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; Kadie A. Hoffman to Isaac A. Bosko and Kata G. Katanic; $140,000

1901 Red Oak Drive, Lexington; Ashley Porter, fka Ashley MacDonald, to Steven M. DeLong; $178,000

3120 Hastings Newville Road, Mansfield; Erin B. Gorrell to Samuel Hlavin and Hailey Clark; $222,000

363 Sturges Ave., Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to Bel Kay DS, LLC; $72,000

560 Fairoaks Blvd., Mansfield; David G. Hammond to Timothy Cameron; $209,500

91 W. Main St. (three parcels), Lexington; Richland County Home Buyers LLC to Michael Solano and Martha Rodriquez Solano; $140,000

289 Steam Corners Road, Lexington; Keim Home Improvements LLC to Payge and Timothy Bays Jr.; $261,000

3780 Snodgrass Road, Mansfield; Darlene Moyer to Richard A. and Kimberly M. Daily; $359,900

One parcel (63.48 acres) on Boyce Road, Shelby; John K. McCarron, et. al to David Z. and Sandra N. Burkholder, trustees; $900,000

484 Michigan Ave., Mansfield; Melissa A. Eltringham to John Graham Jr.; $125,000

4843 Harris Road, Butler; The Estate of Vicki L. Stewart to Mary D. Miller, Miriam Miller and Esther Miller; $330,000

319 Buckley Ave., Mansfield; Higher Level Entertainment Group LLC to Trish Fry and Latasha Reed; $1,000

1710 Warren Ave. (three parcels), Mansfield; Bobby C. Shook to Michael and Carmen McKinley; $90,000

290 Home Road S., Mansfield; Charles P. Ludwig to Randal S. and Linda A. Newman; $174,000

181 Sycamore St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Brian Pitzen to JNJ Equities LLC; $58,000

One parcel on Thistle Court, Mansfield; Darrell J. Miller to MIPROP LLC; $19,000

739 Wildwood Drive, Mansfield; Krull Properties LLC to Jody Cripe; $181,000

2577 Hanley Road (11 parcels), Lucas; Mechanics Bank, trustee of the Kathleen M. Fanello Trust, to Spring Valley Farm LLC; $2,100,000

One parcel (3.21 acres) on Cairns Road, Mansfield; Barry L. and Linda S. Naugle to James and Angela Jameson; $20,800

1111 Sunset Blvd., Mansfield; Kevin R. Oswalt to Julie A. Starkey; $60,000

30 Myrtle Drive, Shelby; Estate of Mary C. Tedrow to Bel Kay Holdings LLC; $73,000

1018 Burger Ave., Mansfield; Jacob A. and Tawnee M. Smith to Kayla Lewis and Cassie Bryan; $139,900

33 Second St., Shelby; Dew Rentals LLC to Tiffany Thomas; $28,500

749 Whitehall Court, Mansfield; Richard L. and Tiffany A. Rader to Robert Macdonald and Ashley Porter; $269,900

4083 Covert Road, Lucas; Futures P&E LLC to Tase Homes LLC; $252,000

213 Foxcroft Road, Lexington; Paul P. and Sandra K. Kuhn to Jessica and MaCauley McGrew; $420,000

2270 Ferguson Road, Unit 117, Building 2, Ontario; Maple Ridge Villas Ltd. to Nicole Wakeley; $219,900

2492 Wedgewood Drive, Mansfield; Rosemary A. Sowash to McKenzie A. Williams; $210,000

Two parcels (0.30 acres) on Technology Parkway, Shelby; Phillips Investments Ltd. to Gregory S. and Patricia A. Adkins, trustees; $52,000

882 Piper Road, Mansfield; Ramona A. Applegate to Joan M. and John C. Provchy; $245,900

524 Summit St., Mansfield; Jessica A. Frye, aka Jessica A. Russell, to Robert and Patricia L. Bartholomew; $110,000

One parcel (65.8744 acres) on Rock Road, Shelby; Sheila R. Hummel, trustee, to Mark A. and Stephanie L. Metzger; $750,968

107 Sloboda Ave., Ontario; Shaun T. Riley to Jesse Tolar; $295,500

1111 Ohio 314 N., Mansfield; Jon Daly to Shaun Riley; $385,000

1125 Herring Ave. (six parcels), Mansfield; Vicki L. Bond to Nicholas L. Risolio; $29,000

372 West Shore Drive, Lucas; James Tackett to Julie Voss; $358,000

20 Williams Court, Shelby; Susan Merritt to Jenna M. Caton; $139,900

1294 Bellville Johnsville Road (three parcels), Bellville; Brian W. and Susan L. Lee to James J. Evans; $200,000

Three parcels on Bellville Johnsville Road, Bellville; John A. and Elizabeth B. Miller to Berg Farms Ltd.; $210,000

411 Adario West Road, Shiloh; Joseph G. and Linda Tattersall to Jared and Alisha Conley; $299,900

17-19 N. Main St., Mansfield; The Richard G. McCready Trust and the Marilyn R. McCready Trust to Downtown Row LLC; $423,200

One parcel (14,95 acres) on Kings Corners Road East, Mansfield; Zachary J. and Rachael Maxey to Gabriel Whitney, Leanne Whitney, John S. Broughton and Diane M. Broughton; $170,000

7667 Heifner Road, Shiloh; Samuel M. and Wilma Burkholder to Harlan R. and Lena Mae Rissler; $1,000,000

640 Park Avenue West, Mansfield; JAD LLC to Paramount 32, LLC; $199,700

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH real estate transactions, March 18-22, 2024