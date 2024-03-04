Richland County property transfers: Feb. 16-23

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 16 and Feb. 23:

One parcel (0.0516 acres) on Kings Corners West Road, Lexington; David M. and Angela S. Barr to Tabitha A. Bennett and Patricia Barr; $8,085

One parcel (0.530 acre) on Saint James Road, Mansfield; Tabitha A. Bennett and Patricia Barr to David M. and Angela S. Barr; $812

138 Leiter Road, Lucas; James B. Adkins and Sandra Parrish to Jamison G. Adkins; $30,000

428 Garver Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Justin and Kaitlin Washington to Kristian J. Smith; $299,900

2295 Kentwood Drive, Mansfield; Kaye A. and Jeffrey D. Hughes to Randal Hedrick and Stephanie Kennedy; $265,000

One parcel (102.96 acres) on Crider Road, Mansfield; Windrow Rake to James O. Rogers; $1,398,357

275 Greenlee Road, Mansfield; Jason R. Ross to Jessica L. Peterson; $135,000

Two parcels (6.563 acres) on Olivesburg Fitchville Road, Shiloh; Jeffery P. Esbenshade, successor trustee, to Tony L. Esbenshade; $91,882

5382 Olivesburg Fitchville Road, Shiloh; Jeffery P. Esbenshade, successor trustee, to Ivan M. Zimmerman, et al.; $1,156,540

1526 Silver Lane, Mansfield; Glenn and Mary Worthington to Kaye and Jeffrey D. Hughes; $169,000

363 Sturges Ave., Mansfield; Felecia M. Kershner to Bradley Partin; $61,500

648 McPherson St., Mansfield; Jason D. Rose to Cirilo Martinez and Maria de los Angeles Hernandez; $50,000

362 Pearl Ave., Mansfield; Adam Hartz and Robert Achtermann to JNJ Equities; $73,500

1550 Galaxy Court, Mansfield; Allied First Bank, SB dba Servbank, to Dustin Losey; $211,140

1352 Myers Road, Mansfield; Christopher M. Loughman to CrossCountry Mortgage; $80,100

136 E. Main St. (two parcels), Shelby; IFM Properties of Mansfield to Marian A De La Rosa Urena, et al.; $135,000

1013 Princeton Trace, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders to David P. and Enola M. Kelley; $345,869

425 Deer Creek Lane, Mansfield; Robert E. and Kay M. Dome, co-trustees, to Frederick H. and Susan E. Boll; $300,000

23 Bond St., Lucas; Jonathan T. and Vanessa K. Barrett to William H. and Cynthia A. Zirzow, co-trustees; $155,000

182 Timmerman Road, Mansfield; William R. and Charma J. Heacock to Kevin E. Koszala and Helene Metoyer; $245,000

One parcel on Saint James Road, Lexington; Keller Farms II to Daniel and Emma Shrock; $180,000

842 McPherson St., Mansfield; The Estate of Louis W. Owens to The Stanley D. Brown Sr. Family Trust; $31,000

2635 Touby Road, Mansfield; Matt Mackson, executor, to Brent G. and Charmin M. Owens; $260,000

1041 Sheirer Road, Mansfield; Jacob M. Beard to George Ellish and Monica Eppler; $380,000

613 Fleming Falls Road (nine parcels), Mansfield; Samantha Cook to Steven C. and Chelsea D. Hager; $40,000

160 Glessner Ave., Mansfield; Jason Rose to Cynthia Hicks; $10,000

641 Springmill St., Mansfield; Ruth Ann Jones to Ignacio Gaytan Solis; $26,000

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County real estate transactions Feb. 16-23