Richland County Mock Crash Docu-Drama is May 7 at Richland County Fairgrounds

Five years since the last program, the Richland County Mock Crash Docu-Drama returns May 7 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

"The next few months should be memories to treasure with friends. The night is warm, stars blaze across the horizon. This promises to be the best time of year in a high school student’s life unless ... unless a few beers, a few puffs of marijuana, a car going at high speeds, a distracted driver, lack of seat belts on some passengers and reckless driving pose a deadly combination," said Judy Villard-Overocker, organizer of the mock crash. "A loss of young brilliant, energetic lives could be the result. Futures that once seemed so bright can be lost in just an instant,"

"This story is the underlying message of the 2024 Richland County 4-H Youth Safety Council mock crash safety docu-drama program," said Overocker, of the Richland County Ohio State University Extension Office.

Every year the high spirits of spring, including prom, and the conclusion of the school year end in disaster when young people are killed or severely injured in a crash, she said.

"In fact, vehicular crashes are still the number one killer of youth between the ages of 16 and 20 years. Crash risk is highest during the first year drivers have their license. Certain driver performance errors increase the risk of crashing by hundreds of times. Young people make many positive choices about their careers, their mates and their behavior, but one poor choice, and often with close friends by their side, could change their life forever," Overocker said. "Richland County does not want the statistics to rise as a result of a local tragedy."

Participating students will experience first-hand the outcome of impaired and distracted driving, along with poor decision-making. Area high school students will attend the event from grandstands, watching members of safety forces, students and others show them the consequences of drinking and driving, bad driving habits and more.

lwhitmri@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH Mock Crash Docu-Drama is back