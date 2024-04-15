Richland County Jail inmate Candice Crose, 32, dies Sunday after arriving at hospital

A 32-year-old Mansfield woman was pronounced dead Sunday at 9:52 a.m. at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after being transported from the Richland County Jail where she was incarcerated, according to Richland County Coroner's Investigator Bob Ball.

Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon is investigating the death of a Richland County Jail inmate at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital shortly after being transported there from the Richland County Jail Sunday morning. Candice Crose, 32, of Mansfield, died at 9:52 a.m. at OhioHealth, the Richland County Coroner's Office said.

A news release Monday afternoon from Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon said, "Yesterday morning around 9 a.m., corrections staff and medical staff responded to a medical emergency in housing unit 3C11 involving inmate Candice Crose. Life-saving measures were performed by the staff but unfortunately Crose died at the hospital shortly after arriving. As is custom practice, an investigation is on-going."

Mansfield Fire Department fire and EMS personnel were called to the jail Sunday at 9:09 a.m.

Ball said Crose's body will be taken to Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

No further information was provided by the sheriff in the news release.

The News Journal Monday made a public records request to the sheriff's office regarding more information about the incident.

Recent Richland County Jail death lawsuits

Three federal lawsuits have been filed in connection to the recent deaths of inmates Alexander Rios, Maggie Copeland and Zachary Marshall at the Richland County Jail.

Maggie J. Copeland, 29, of Mansfield, is seen unresponsive as she is taken on a gurney from the Richland County Jail on May 11, 2022 in this jail security footage. She was pronounced dead less than a half hour later at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Copeland, 29, of Mansfield, was found unresponsive at 7:08 a.m. May 11, 2022, lying naked with her hair cut off, with vomit coming out of her mouth. She was pronounced dead 34 minutes later at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Copeland's cause of death was listed as dehydration with renal failure, according to her autopsy report from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office. The death was contributed to by drug abuse, the report indicates.

In 2023, a federal lawsuit was filed against Richland County Jail medical staff ― Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. ― over a Bucyrus man's death. Marshall, 35, died Dec. 22, 2021, in the intensive care unit. Marshall was diagnosed at the hospital with sepsis. "Because defendants' actions and inactions had allowed his condition to become so severe, doctors were unable to save Zach," the lawsuit, filed Nov. 27, 2023, in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, in Cleveland, said.

Lacee Bowersox, sister of the late Zachary Marshall, 35, of Bucyrus, said family found Zach at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after he was transported there on Dec. 18, 2021 from Richland County Jail. Zach died Dec. 22, 2021. A federal lawsuit was filed Nov. 23, 2023.

Also, in January, the News Journal reported that the Ohio Attorney General's Office is taking over the case of a former Richland County corrections officer accused of causing the death of Rios.

Mark Cooper listens to opening statements Tuesday on the first day of his trial.

Mark Cooper, 56, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony, the other a third-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, the News Journal reported earlier.

Cooper's charges are in connection with the death of Rios, 28, after the inmate was subdued by several corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019. Rios was in the county jail on a warrant.

Alexander Rios is shown on a ventilator at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Rios, 28, of Wakeman, was involved in a altercation with corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019 at the Richland County Jail. He never regained consciousness, his stepfather Don Mould said, and died Sept. 27, 2019.

The case is being tried again this week in Richland County Common Pleas Court. In December 2023, a jury could not reach a verdict in the case, prompting Robinson to declare a mistrial.

