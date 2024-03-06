Richland County government offices could be closed for April 8 eclipse

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero says county offices that commissioners oversee “most likely” will be closed April 8 to avoid potential problems with the total solar eclipse that the county and other parts of Ohio in a 124-mile-wide path will experience that day. Commissioners were asked about their plans during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Cliff Mears said the board has drafted a notice that will be sent out but has not yet voted to approve it. Vero said no date has been set for a decision but indicated it will be in the near future.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to be prepared whether staying at home or traveling and to expect possible disruptions in cell phone service because of high usage volumes and possible traffic congestion from the number of people coming into the state to view the eclipse. Many area schools have announced they will be closed April 8 to avoid potential traffic problems during the time students normally would be traveling home from school.

Vero was asked whether offices not under the commissioners’ jurisdiction, such as the Auditor’s Office, would also be closed. “They generally defer to the commissioners,” he said.

“If commissioners vote to close county offices, we’ll send out a notice that will identify with specificity which buildings that affects,” added County Administrator Andrew Keller. “There sometimes is confusion as to what constitutes a county building under the umbrella of the commissioners so we would want to make that clear when the time comes.”

Regarding the courthouse in particular, Keller said the board has no interest in obstructing Common Pleas Court if the judges want to hold a docket that day.

Vero also said a remote work day would not be possible for a number of agencies such as wastewater treatment and Job and Family Services. He pointed out that JFS operates with a state computer system that would require laptop computers for the large local staff to tap into the system.

“It would be cost prohibitive if we actually did go to remote work, for instance at JFS, because you’re talking about money for laptops and significant time investment for setting up remote work from home all for one day," Vero explained.

Commissioners OK Job and Family Services contracts

In other business on Tuesday, commissioners approved, renewed or amended contracts for JFS, including contract with Catalyst Life Services for a two-year state Fresh Start opioid grant.

JFS Director Lori Bedson said the extension of the Catalyst contract from March 24 to the end of the state fiscal year June 30 will allow the department to pay out any remaining invoices and “liquidate” the contract and the grant.

Catalyst received $112,400 for a variety of services including training for health care or mental health workers who deal with families that have opioid addictions or are trying to move away from addictions and providing transitional employment for individuals having trouble being employed or staying employed because of addiction.

Commissioners also approved a resolution for an inter-county agreement for adjustment of allocations that allows Bedson to make transfers of funds to and from other Job and Family Services offices in Ohio. “Sometimes when we’re ending a state fiscal year, counties realize they’re a little short in TANF funding or a little short in income maintenance funding (for example) and they’ll put out a request to other counties,” she said. “It allows us to shift those funds back and forth so they’re utilized and don’t go back to the state.”

Bedson noted that the transfers are done through the state JFS fiscal accounting system so state officials are aware of the moves.

Commissioners also approved a $7,250 contract between JFS and Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development to hold a youth job fair this month and an adult job fair in May. The funding covers the cost of the chamber staff to work on recruiting businesses, advertising for the fairs and paying for the facility where they will be held.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a waiver that credits $450,000 of county sales tax revenue that normally goes to the City of Mansfield for road work to the city’s share of county jail operations, which will allow the city to use its own funds to help pay for a tunnel connecting the B & O Bike Trail with a city bike trail.

