Richland County drivers need to navigate several road closings

Several road closings could affect Richland County motorists now and in the coming days.

Harding Road from Garfield Avenue to Bowman Street in Mansfield is closed for storm line repairs. It's expected to reopen Tuesday.

Ohio 603 at its intersection with Crider Road will close Monday for three days. This is in coordination with the Crider Road bridge replacement project. The detour route will be Ohio 603 north to U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 east, and reverse. It's expected to reopen Wednesday.

Also beginning Monday, Faulk Road between Charles and Vantilburg roads in Weller Township (Milton Township in Ashland County) will be closed for 60 days for a bridge replacement project.

