Richland County deputies investigating, seeking suspects after drive-by shooting

Deputies are investigating after an alleged drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of Clemson Road after getting a report a man had been shot, according to a release.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities said it is believed that the suspects shot from inside their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The sheriff’s department is asking for those who were in the area at the time and might have seen the incident to come forward with information. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

The shooting remains under investigation, the sheriff’s department said Friday afternoon.