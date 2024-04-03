Richland County Commissioners opt for new provider for wireless emergency notifications

Continued problems with notification failures have prompted the Richland County commissioners to change service providers for the county’s wireless emergency notification system.

The board voted at its meeting Tuesday to give the current W.E.N.S. provider, Inspiron Logistics, of Akron, a required 45-day non-renewal/termination notice and approve a contract with Everbridge of Pasadena, California.

Matt Hill from the county auditor’s IT department told the board local officials have been having problems with notification failures for around two years, calling the situation “kind of a nightmare.”

“They are kind of hit-or-miss, particularly on text messages,” Hill said. “I checked on the last ones that went out on the 30th (of March) and we had some from NOAA (the National Weather Service) that did go out, but normally we don’t have that. Text messages and phone calls both fail.”

Hill said that while officials at Inspiron Logistics claimed the problems started at the first of this year, the county started noticing trouble, particularly with text messages, in December 2022 when low temperatures caused a water line break outside the courthouse.

"This last go-around they kind of blamed it on the carriers switching to a new format for delivering text messaging, but if it’s your business you should have known that,” he said.

Hill said Everbridge was one of several companies considered several years ago and has the size and experience to handle the work. He also noted that county residents will not have to sign up again to continue to receive notifications because system information will be transferred to the new company.

The contract with Everbridge will cost $21,876 per year, which will not increase through renewal options in the contract.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Commissioners also proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, noting that they stand with survivors, advocates and organizations dedicated to preventing sexual violence and offering support to those affected by it.Colleen Rice, director of the Domestic Violence Shelter, told the board officials have the resources to respond 24/7, even on holidays, to local hospital emergency rooms or individuals who need an advocate whether they are children, adults or even senior citizens.

“This is a very visionary community, opening up our doors back in 1978 as one of the first three places in the state of Ohio to open their doors to victims of violence,” Rice said.

Rice said the county has a multi-discipline response team to aid sexual assault victims that includes the prosecutor’s office, law enforcement agencies and health professionals. The process generally starts with emergency room nurses who are assisted by victim advocates who have spent as much as 10 hours helping guide individuals through the process including providing clothing if needed.

Amy Bailey, the shelter's director of sexual assault services, said the county generally provides advocacy to between 150 to 180 clients per year, mostly from hospital referrals. She noted that a majority of sexual assaults go unreported, describing the number as “astronomical.”

Victims do not have to go through a hospital ER to report sexual abuse and can call a local hotline at 419-774-5840.

Commissioners OK dog warden vehicle request

In other business, commissioners gave county Dog Warden Missy Houghton the OK to buy a used SUV to replace one of the office’s three vehicles that needs major engine repairs and will be sold on GovDeals. Houghton had asked for two additional vehicles to accommodate the growing staff that will include two part-time deputy wardens who are scheduled to start work April 11.

“There are times when three of us are working and sometimes the deputy that is on call is not working that day, so they would still need their vehicle at home because they respond after hours,” she said.

Commissioners’ Chairman Darrell Banks said he did not favor spending money on two vehicles right now, pointing out that the board recently covered a number of building expenses at the dog shelter and also forgave a general fund “loan” to cover a past operating deficit. He said that while commissioners are happy to help, he also asked Houghton what is being done to make sure shelter and enforcement operations remain self-sufficient.

“Last year we ended up with a carryover that we didn’t expect, so our finances are trending in the right direction so we’re getting more income than outgo,” Houghton said. “I hope we can continue that and see where we can cut costs further, and I’m hoping at some point that that’s going to reduce a lot of expenses that we have because everything has escalated because of the influx of dogs. The cost of everything is increasing.”

Commissioners told Houghton to use funds from her current budget but indicated they could reconsider providing county capital funds in the future.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH Commissioners change W.E.N.S. providers