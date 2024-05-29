Richland County Commissioners OK contract to chip and seal 10 roads this coming summer

Richland County’s summer road paving program is officially underway.

County commissioners on Tuesday awarded a $811,980 contract to Sarver Paving of Ashland, which had the lowest figure of six companies that bid to do chip-and-seal maintenance treatment to 10 different roads covering a total of 29½ miles.

Sarver also was the low bidder on an alternate for part of Shelby-Ganges road, which was not awarded.

“I did an alternate bid in case bids maybe came in less than we were expecting," county Engineer Adam Gove told the board. “We only have about $850,000 to put towards this project, so I’m recommending awarding only the base bid to our apparent low bidder.”

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove

The next-highest bid was $876,217 from Melway Paving of Holmesville, while Small’s Asphalt Paving of Gambier had the highest bid of $1,029,732. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $811,980.

Gove was surprised to receive six bids because the county normally receives just two or three for paving projects.

"Most of these names are familiar names, of the six that bid, so I think they are just looking for work this summer,” he said.

Gove said roads are designated for chip-and-seal work following an annual inspection and rating.

“Chip/seal is more of a maintenance item, so we’ll go through and do repairs that are needed beforehand. It’s not a terrible road yet, so we put this on as a maintenance treatment to extend the life of the pavement,” he said.

The roads on the list chip-and-seal list include all or portions of Baseline, Clear Creek, Olivesburg-Fitchville, Hummel, Ernsberger, Mount Zion, Five Points East, Bellville-Johnsville, Marion and London East roads.

Gove said he does not expect the chip/seal work to begin before mid-June. The contract completion deadline is Sept.15.

Commissioners also authorized Gove to advertise for bids for hot mix asphalt resurfacing on 4 to 4½ miles of roads this summer and set the bid opening for June 13. Gove said he expect bids to be similar to last summer because prices seem to be leveling off, noting that chip/seal prices were “up slightly but not significantly.”

Bids sought for copier service

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to accept a recommendation by Central Services Supervisor Rachael Troyer to advertise a request for proposals for “cost for copy” service for all county offices. The current contract with Toshiba of Cleveland expires July 31 following a one-month extension to allow time to put together specifications.

Troyer told the board she was recommending advertising for a new contract rather than exercising a renewal option because she has had a lot of “very serious” service problems with the current provider, including toner coming up missing and 911 and Job and Family Services without toner for several days.

“We’re scraping around looking for toner. That’s unacceptable,” she said. “I’ve worked with them over and over to try to get this resolved and it just continued to happen. It just got to be where I was touching this contract just about every day for months on end, and this is a contract that I should never even think about until it’s time to renew or it’s time to bid.”

Troyer said Toshiba was supposed to receive notification electronically that toner was running low and respond with replacements. However, in one case involving the Sheriff’s Office, she said the shipment came after all county offices were closed for the day.

“They would put down that somebody signed for it but it never ever showed up in our buildings,” she said. “They wanted to argue with us ‘Yes, you do have it.’ I’m sorry, that’s unacceptable."

Troyer told the board that because suppliers generally are from out of town, the new specifications will require delivery within a specific time and will have a provision that new copiers brought in will have an extra toner cartridge. She noted that when the supplier was local, they had their own inventory and usually would bring the toner the next day.

In addition to a cost per copy, the contract also will include 90 new copy machines for various county offices.

"We always ask for new machines at the beginning of a contract because then we have the latest and the greatest because by the time the contract is over with, you know you’re going to start having issues,” Troyer said.

The county is seeking a three-year contract with two one-year renewal options.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County commissioners OK road chip-and-seal contract