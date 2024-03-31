Richland County commissioners, judges resolve court salary issues

The Richland County commissioners say there should be enough money in the 2024 budget to cover a request made in December by the county’s two Common Pleas Court general division judges to provide what amounts to pay raises for 12 court employees.

The board on Thursday gave the judges approval to increase the employees’ official work weeks from 36 hours to 40 hours after they also revised the pay scale for the court administrator’s position.

During budget discussions in November, Judges Brent Robinson and Phil Naumoff proposed a 7% pay raise for court division employees, which was based on a wage study the court conducted using the formulas and point system that the consulting firm Clemens-Nelson and Associated has been using for other departments, including the court. Commissioners reduced the increase to 4% pending the results of the court study.

The judges sent a letter to the board in late December indicating they were looking to review the court’s longstanding policy to pay general division staff for 36 hours while actually working 41 hours. They noted that the change would bring the general division in line with other divisions of Common Pleas Court and other courts and offices in Richland County.

Judge Robinson told commissioners Thursday that it became apparent after the court did its own wage study this past summer that general division employees were getting paid 10% less for equivalent work in the other courts.

“It makes it hard to retain talented people when they could go to a different court and do similar type of work and immediately be paid that additional salary for no more work than they’re already doing,” he said.

The judges told commissioners the increased hours would be covered by giving the affected employees a paid lunch hour.

Pay hike for court administrator position

Commissioners also voted following an executive session to increase the pay range for the court administrator’s position two grades to reflect the amount of work the position requires. The new pay scale ranges from $35.45 to $49.63 per hour.

“We did the study in trying to assess where it (the pay scale) should be and in seeing what our administrator does, she handles two courts, there is a heavy docket and we felt it should have been a little bit more than either Probate or Domestic (courts), which are smaller,” Naumoff explained. “We think that the amount of work our court administrator does merits that pay scale.”

The court also asked for a raise of around $3,000 for Magistrate Mackenzie Mayer, who Robinson said has more experience than some other magistrates in the county.

"She is actually more experienced and does a job that is more critical with regard to multi-million-dollar civil lawsuits and very, very serious criminal cases,” he said.

Commissioners appropriated $690,000 in the salary line item for the court’s 2024 budget while the figure the judges are asking for, which includes the changes made Thursday, is $768,065. Commissioner Tony Vero said the board is going to see how the year “shakes out” before determining any increase.

“If they need additional appropriations, they’ll send a letter and we’ll review it at that time, but we think there’s sufficient money in the budget at this time to pay for what they want to do,” Vero said. “We’re going to review the dollars at a later date to see if they will need an additional appropriation.”

Part-time positions approved for dog warden

Commissioners also voted to hire Susan Reiff and Aubrey Jeffrey as part-time deputy dog wardens, effective April 11, following an executive session for interviews. The two will be paid $18.30 per hour and start on a 90-day probationary period.

The Richland County Dog Warden's Office is in the Richland County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center on North Home Road.

The additions bring staffing in the dog warden’s office to three part-time deputies in addition to the warden. Vero said that still is behind what it used to be when the county had two fulltime deputies and one part-time deputy.

“As we’ve been discussing for the past year or so, we have an uptick in the number of dogs at the shelter and so we needed to bring in additional people to help work with that and just to allow us to efficiently operate the shelter, still at a lower fulltime equivalence than it used to be,” he said.

The board also increased the salary of the dog shelter manager to $20 per hour, effective immediately.

In other business, commissioners

formally allocated a total of $700,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover the cost of the City of Mansfield’s Trimble Road Trail and a tunnel under Trimble Road for a connector with the county park district’s B&O Trail. Work is scheduled to begin on the tunnel this coming summer;

awarded a $148,890 contract to the Adena Corporation of Mansfield to replace a bridge on Forbes Road in Worthington Township with a box culvert; and

awarded a $20,000 Community Development Block Grant to the North End Community Improvement Collaborative for a contract for a housing development re-entry workforce development program.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH commissioners, judges agree on court staff salaries