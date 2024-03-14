Richland County to close government offices during day of total solar eclipse

The Richland County commissioners have decided to close 11 county government buildings April 8 to avoid potential problems with the total solar eclipse that will occur that day.

The decision includes the county administration building; the Longview Center; the People’s Building; the Child Support Enforcement Building; Job and Family Services; the Dog Warden’s office and adoption center; the engineer’s and auto title offices; the engineer’s highway garage; the Park Building; the Juvenile Justice Center, and the Wastewater Department.

Commissioners said in a news release the closures are necessary “due to the projected population influx to the county to witness the total solar eclipse” which will run through parts of Ohio in a 124-mile-wide path. They noted that the county Emergency Management Agency and community public safety partners forecasted impacts on traffic, communications, supplies and safety services.

Commissioner Cliff Mears on Tuesday said the board talked with department directors and liaison contacts before deciding on the closures.

“We discussed the options, some of which were kind of a hybrid — some thought they would work till noon and then they would close — but, for the sake of consistency for taxpayers wondering where they could get services on that day and the hours we would be open, we decided it would be more prudent to close those buildings,” he said.

Mears said officials also talked about canceling the closure if the weather was not going to be good to view the eclipse but decided against that idea.

“Weather forecasts being what they are, it could still be incorrect,” he said. “Friday I didn’t expect to do some outside activities this past weekend ,and Saturday it turned out it didn’t rain for the afternoon.”

Mears also pointed out the Richland County Fair Board had been offering campsites at the fairgrounds April 5-8 at $500 but has reduced the fee to $250 because they “don’t have any takers yet.”

Officials said offices not under commissioners' jurisdiction including the auditor, treasurer, clerk of courts and Common Pleas Courts have agreed to go along with the closure. All county offices will resume normal hours April 9.

As part of their closure motion, commissioners also gave wastewater customers whose bills are due April 10 an extension to April 12.

