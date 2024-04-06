Richland County Children Services receives proclamation from Gov. DeWine's office

Gov. Mike DeWine has recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Ohio, issuing a proclamation in commemoration.

Tammy Puff, director of military and veterans relations for DeWine, on Wednesday presented an official copy of the proclamation to Richland County Children Services Executive Director Nikki Harless and DEI Officer La’Shaun Reuer.

Children Services director: The best way to prevent child abuse is to report it

The proclamation raises awareness about the need for all Ohioans to do their part to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Tammy Puff, center, from Gov. Mike DeWine's office, presents a proclamation to La’Shaun Reuer, left, and Nikki Harless from Richland County Children Services in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month in Ohio.

“Ohio recognizes the collective impact of parents, family members, educators, public officials, and faith-based organizations who share the responsibility to protect out and to ensure that children are safe and can grow up without fear of abuse and neglect to realize their full potential,” DeWine said. “Ohio is committed to raising children in a secure and loving environment where hey can thrive, develop character and learn to be responsible citizens with the help of all Ohioans.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Children Services presented with DeWine proclamation