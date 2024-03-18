Richland Area Chamber to host Business Expo March 21 at Richland County Fairgrounds

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development invites the public to its 17th annual Business Expo on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road.

The expo will feature a solar eclipse theme. Booth space is sold out, with more than 100 local businesses and nonprofits exhibiting. A ribbon-cutting with local officials will be held at 9:45 a.m. to open the event.

Admission and parking are free. Individual booths will offer prizes, samples and giveaways along with prize drawings held by the chamber. Every attendee who contributes to a canned food drive will receive an entry into a special prize drawing.

“The expo is the perfect chance for the public to interact with local businesses. The solar eclipse theme has been creating excitement, and everyone loves prizes and giveaways," said Lisa Duckworth, chamber program and events manager. “We encourage everyone to stop by, even if they just have a few minutes before work or during their lunch break. We are also excited to feature food trucks.”

The event is presented by Hamilton Insurance Group. A complete list of sponsors, a prize entry ticket, and other information can be found at richlandareachamber.com.

