Richfield Springs man sentenced for embezzlement

Mar. 22—A Richfield Springs man was sentenced to four years of probation for embezzling assets from a labor union in federal court March 21.

According to a media release, Jay Garnsey, 40, was employed by Remington Arms in Ilion and the financial secretary of the union that represented its employees from about late 2015, until December 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Garnsey admitted that, while he was financial secretary, he embezzled money, totaling more than $38,000 from the union by, among other things, submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers.

Garnsey's conviction for this offense prohibits him from serving as a union officer or employee for at least 13 years and includes other civil disabilities that result from a federal felony conviction, the release said. United States District Judge David N. Hurd also ordered Garnsey to pay a $100 special assessment and make full restitution to the labor union from which he stole.

This case was investigated by the Office for the United States Department of Labor, Office of Labor Management Standards and the Ilion Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Sutcliffe.