Richard Zuschlag: A special tribute to a trailblazer with lasting legacy of service

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– News 10 wanted to share a special tribute to a trailblazer, a very special man who left a lasting legacy of service that has impacted hundreds of thousands of people over the course of his 53-year career.

Funeral services for Acadian Ambulance co-founder Richard Zuschlag were held Wednesday.

Here’s News 10’s farewell to him and his final call by Clay Henry, longtime Acadian Ambulance employee and friend of Zuschlag.

