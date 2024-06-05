Richard Zuschlag, CEO of Acadian Ambulance, dies at 76

Richard Zuschlag, founder of Acadian Ambulance, has died, according to a news release from the company. He was 76.

Since 1971, Richard Zuschlag and his co-founders answered calls, drove ambulances, swept the headquarters, kept books and did whatever else was necessary to get the company off the ground, the release said.

“Richard fought the hard fight that so many with cancer and its complications have endured,” the release read. “While we mourn our extraordinary loss, we are comforted in knowing that he is no longer suffering. He is now in the loving arms of his Lord, in whom he had unwavering faith.”

Information regarding services will be provided when available.

"We humbly ask you to please respect the privacy of the family while arrangements are being made," the release said.

"His presence will be deeply missed. However, his impact will be forever present," said a news release from the Lafayette Fire Department.

