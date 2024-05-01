Richard Thomason wins At-Large C seat in Sioux Falls runoff election

Richard Thomason will take the Sioux Falls City Council's At-Large C seat after defeating Jordan Deffenbaugh in Tuesday's runoff election.

Richard Thomason

Thomason, who served two years as a state representative for South Dakota's District 13 and currently works at Central Bank, got 6,160 votes.

Deffenbaugh, a community organizer, made a strong challenge — especially when comparing his fundraising and spending with Thomason's — but came away with only 5,562 votes.

