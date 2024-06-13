Richard Tatem's School Board of Manatee seat to be filled by appointment upon resignation

A School Board of Manatee County seat left vacant by Richard Tatem two years early will be filled by an appointment made by Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite calls to leave the decision up to voters during the November election.

Tatem tendered his resignation from the School Board on May 30 to run for the Florida House District 72 seat but said the departure would take effect on Nov. 5, leaving questions about the fate of his District 5 school board seat up to legal interpretation.

More District 72: Republicans running for Florida House District 72 debate at political forum

Also: DeSantis appoints Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher as elections supervisor

Legal questions over fate of District 5 school board seat

A file photo of Florida House District 72 candidate Richard Tatem speaking at a forum hosted by the Lakewood Ranch Republican Club.

According to the state constitution, if the remainder of a Tatem's school board term is 28 months or longer, then the unexpired portion of the term shall be filled during the next general election. If the remainder of the term is less than 28 months, then the seat would be filled through appointment by the governor's office.

League of Women Voters of Manatee County co-presidents Alice Newlon and Ruth Harenchar emailed a letter to Supervisor of Elections James Satcher on May 7 to argue his office has a legal obligation to hold an election for the District 5 school board position. They argue the remainder of the term should be calculated from May 30 based on a 2006 Florida Supreme Court opinion and that the seat should be put on the general election ballot.

"The 'remainder of the term' for elected county officials should be calculated from the date the resignation is tendered, not the date the incumbent intends to vacate the office," the two women wrote. "There are more than 28 months left in Tatem's term on the school board. So, although he does not intend to vacate the office until November 5, the FL Supreme Court opinion indicates that the position should be included in the August/November election cycle in Manatee County."

Satcher — who was recently appointed to the position by DeSantis — issued a statement on Tuesday indicating that Tatem's seat will be filled by an appointment.

He argues that Florida's Resign to Run law was amended in 2021 to clarify that an office is deemed vacant upon the effective date indicated in the resignation, and not the date it is tendered.

"The Florida Constitution provides for the vacancy to be filled by appointment," Satcher's office wrote. "This office has no leeway to disregard the Resign-to-Run law as amended in 2021 and to place the school board office on the 2024 election ballot."

Tatem aims to fulfill the will of the voters by holding his seat until November

Tatem said he chose to remain on the school board until November to fulfill the will of the voters for as long as he could.

"One way or another, whether I win the house seat or I do not win the house seat, on the 5th of November, I will no longer be a school board member," Tatem said. "What the governor chooses to be on that day, assuming it's an appointment, it's up to him. If there is going to be an election, then the supervisor of elections office or the secretary of state will figure that out. It's truly still up in the air."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Fate of Richard Tatem's School Board of Manatee seat up in the air