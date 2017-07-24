Richard Dawkins hits back at cancellation of Berkeley event for 'abusive speech against Islam'

Richard Dawkins has denied he has used “abusive speech against Islam” - Jay Williams

Richard Dawkinswants "a public apology" from a California radio station that cancelled an event with the scientist because of his “abusive speech against Islam”.

The influential academic and writer was scheduled to speak about his memoir A Brief Candle in the Dark at an event organised by Berkeley’s KPFA Radio next month.

But KPFA has now cancelled the talk, citing his "hurtful speech" against Islam.

“We had booked this event based entirely on his excellent new book on science, when we didn’t know he had offended and hurt – in his tweets and other comments on Islam – so many people," KPFA wrote in an email to ticket buyers.

KPFA exercises its free speech right not to participate with anyone who uses hateful language against a community already under attack. https://t.co/nTC1LYQKiG — KPFA Radio (@kpfa) July 21, 2017

"KPFA does not endorse hurtful speech. While KPFA emphatically supports serious free speech, we do not support abusive speech. We apologise for not having had broader knowledge of Dawkins’s views much earlier. We also apologise to all those inconvenienced by this cancellation.”

Residents had reportedly highlighted statements made by the evolutionary biologist and confirmed atheist, including a 2013 tweet saying "Islam is the greatest force for evil in the world today".

@ToddKincannon I think Islam is the greatest force for evil in the world today. I've said so, often and loudly.What are you talking about? — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 1, 2013

Professor Dawkins responded to the radio station in an open letter published on his website, saying he had lived in Berkeley for two years and had appreciated KPFA's "objective reporting and humane commentary".

"It was therefore a matter of personal sorrow to me to receive this morning your truly astonishing 'justification' for de-platforming me," he wrote.

“You conspicuously did not quote a source when accusing me of ‘abusive speech’. Why didn’t you check your facts – or at least have the common courtesy to alert me – before summarily cancelling my event?”

This is so stupid. Oh and by the way, my entire family is Muslim. Oh and Muslims aren't weak little children. They can hear other views. — Fouad (@fouadalnoor) July 22, 2017

Professor Dawkins said that he had “never used abusive speech against Islam”, explaining that while he had previously called Islamism “vile”, Islamism is not the same as Islam.

“I have criticised the appalling misogyny and homophobia of Islam, I have criticised the murdering of apostates for no crime other than their disbelief. Far from attacking Muslims, I understand – as perhaps you do not – that Muslims themselves are the prime victims of the oppressive cruelties of Islamism, especially Muslim women,” the author wrote.

Urging the radio station to find examples of the abusive speech, he added: "When you fail to discover any, I presume you will issue a public apology."

Professor Dawkins' bestselling book about the study of evolution, The Selfish Gene, was named the most influential science book of all time last week by the Royal Society.

Berkeley, historically known as the home of the Free Speech moment in the 1960s, has hit the headlines in recent months over the cancellations of other controversial speakers.

An event for alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled in February by the University of California after clashes involving far-left protesters, as was a speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter.