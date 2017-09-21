Richard Branson slams Donald Trump after hurricanes: 'Whole world knows climate change is real'

Virgin boss Richard Branson has hit out at Donald Trump after Hurricane Irma partially destroyed his home on the British Virgin Islands.

Donald Trump, who has previously denied climate change, has planned to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement, which aims to reduce the impact of global warming on Earth.

Mr Branson criticised the President's stance in an interview on CNN, where he was asked about the impact of climate change on hurricanes.

View photos Richard Branson on Necker IslandCredit: Virgin.com/Virgin.com More

"Look, you can never be 100 per cent sure about links" he replied, "but the scientists have said the storms are going to get more and more and more intense and more and more often."

He continued: "We've had four storms within a month, all far greater than have ever, ever, ever happened in history.

"Sadly, I think this is the start of things to come."

Hitting out at Donald Trump, he continued:"Look, climate change is real. Ninety-nine per cent of scientists know it's real.

"The whole world knows it's real except for maybe one person in the White House."

The British billionaire and adventurer took refuge in the wine cellar of his home on his private island while it suffered a direct hit from the Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

"As you can see from the photos, much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged," Sir Richard wrote from Puerto Rico, where he was mobilising aid efforts for the British Virgin Islands and wider Caribbean.

"We felt the full force of the strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic Ocean. But we are very fortunate to have a strong cellar built into Necker’s Great House and were very lucky all of our teams who stayed on Island during the storm are safe and well."

He has now called for a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the British Virgin Islands in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Irma and fears of further damage by Hurricane Maria.

Related:

Watch original series, sports and more on go90.