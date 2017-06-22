Richard Branson: Business leaders are 'baffled' by Trump on climate change

British billionaire Richard Branson said business leaders were left dumbfounded by President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. But if there's a silver lining, it's that companies are now even more driven to invest in clean energy and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Whether it's GE, or whether it's the big oil companies... I haven't come across one business person who doesn't want to get out there and do everything they can to try to compensate for the [Trump] administration's very strange stance," Branson said on a Wednesday call with reporters.

"A lot of people in the world are baffled by the American administration's comments," the Virgin Group CEO said.

Trump and his top officials have made quick work of unraveling not only the former Obama administration's policies to fight climate change, but even longstanding scientific research programs.

View photos A coal-fired power plant in Juliette, Georgia. More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

On June 1, Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the international climate agreement, which commits countries to reducing emissions to limit global warming. The president has rolled back regulations to reduce emissions and pollution from fossil fuel production, and he's issued orders to expand offshore oil and gas drilling.

Trump himself has never acknowledged the overwhelming scientific consensus that the world is warming primarily due to human emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane.

His top officials — including Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency — have repeatedly denied the scientific consensus on climate change.

The agencies they lead are both facing billions of dollars in budget cuts and steep job losses as the administration curtails funding for climate science, renewable energy, and energy efficiency while doubling down on coal, oil, and natural gas projects.

View photos Trump shakes hands with a coal miner after disapproving a rule to reduce water pollution in coal mining operations. More

Image: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Branson, a business magnate and philanthropist, is an outspoken climate activist (and a friend of former President Obama). His nonprofit organization Carbon War Room, which merged with the Rocky Mountain Institute, works to boost clean energy technologies in the U.S. and globally.