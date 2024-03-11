Richard Allen gets new trial date

Mar. 11—DELPHI — A few days after his legal team filed a motion for an early trial, accused Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen officially has a new trial date.

The news came in a Monday ruling by Allen County Judge Frances Gull, the presiding judge in the case.

Gull's ruling now means the new jury trial will begin May 13, a few months ahead of the originally scheduled Oct. 15.

But before he potentially appears for a jury trial in May, Allen will be back in court next week when Gull will hear arguments on several key issues in the case.

One of those issues includes the prosecution's claims the defense should be held in contempt of court for reportedly violating a gag order put in place in early 2023.

That hearing is scheduled to be at 9 a.m. March 18, inside Allen Superior Court 5.

Allen is currently facing two counts of murder for his alleged connection to the February 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, and court documents indicate that additional charges might also be filed.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators announced they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.

During an interview with police, Allen reportedly stated he was on the bridge the day the girls went missing, but he did not see them.