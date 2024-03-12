Rich named Georgia Society, State American History Teacher of the Year

Mar. 12—THOMASVILLE- Jeremy G. Rich of Thomasville, has been named Georgia Society, National Society Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century, State American History Teacher of the Year. This award was presented to him in LaGrange, Georgia, at the recent annual state conference of the Society. The presentation was made by State Historian Teresa Floyd, and State President Phyllis King. Rich's sponsor was the John Lee of Nansemond Chapter, NSCDXVIIC, Thomasville, Georgia.

Rich is a teacher and chair of the Social Studies Department at Bishop Hall Charter School, part of the Thomas County School System, where he has been a teacher for 17 years. He has been elected twice as Bishop Hall's Teacher of the Year. Accolades are not new to Rich as he comes from a long line of Florida educators.

He is a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and is currently in the process of attaining a Master of Divinity degree from historic Morehouse College.

Rich is a much loved and revered teacher by his students and the faculty of Bishop Hall. This current year he is teaching American history and world history. One recent unit of his was an in-depth study of the American Revolutionary War. He affords his students the experiences of learning beyond the confines of the classroom. He takes them to museums, on camping and hiking trips, whitewater rafting, scuba diving, pottery making, and archery. Included in his curriculum are trips to Washington, D. C., various historic sites in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. He invites people in the community to speak to classes and have a question and answer session on history, government, and other diverse subjects. These learning experiences are made possible through the contributions of various non-profit foundations in the Thomasville area.

He also serves as the 20th pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, Thomasville, founded in 1866. He was elected by the conference and began his ministry there August 1, 2012. Under his leadership, the church has renewed its outreach efforts in the community.

He serves his community as an elected official on the Thomas County Board of Commissioners, working closely with the County Manager and other Commissioners as Chair of the Finance Committee and as a member of the Public Property Committee.