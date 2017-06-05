Rich Kids and Drugs: Addiction May Hit Wealthy Students Hardest

Teens who attend high-achieving schools in well-to-do communities may be more vulnerable to drug and alcohol problems than their less well-off peers, a new study from the Northeast U.S. suggests.

Researchers found that by age 26, upper-middle-class young adults' lifetime chances of being diagnosed with an addiction to drugs or alcohol were two to three times higher, on average, than the national rates for men and women of the same age. The findings were published online today (May 31) in the journal Development and Psychopathology.

These are alarming rates of addictions to drugs and alcohol for young adults, said lead study author Suniya Luthar, a professor of psychology at Arizona State University in Tempe. [The Drug Talk: 7 New Tips for Today’s Parents]

Many people perceive addiction as a problem that affects mostly those in poorer neighborhoods, Luthar said. But this study shows there is a significant risk for substance abuse at the other end of the socioeconomic spectrum, among kids who grow up in wealthy, white collar families, Luthar told Live Science.

This is not the first time researchers have linked high rates of drug and alcohol problems with young adults from higher-income households. In 2009, kids from upper-middle-class backgrounds were identified as an "at-risk" group for substance misuse, and several studies since then have found high levels of binge drinking and marijuana use among young adults in well-educated, well-off families.

In general, previous studies looked at rates of alcohol and drug use patterns in high school students. Less was known about how substance use rates changed when students attended college and reached their early adulthood years. The new study, by contrast, looked at two groups of high school seniors and followed them into later years.

The students in the new study attended extremely competitive high schools in two different states in the Northeast U.S. The schools had high concentrations of well-educated, high-earning, professional parents.

One group of 272 students was followed from 12th grade through their first four years of college, until age 22. A second group of 255 students was tracked for a period of about 10 years, from their senior year of high school, through college and afterward, until age 27.

All of the participants completed yearly, online questionnaires in which they were asked about their use of drugs and alcohol during both the past year and past month. The researchers also conducted phone interviews with the participants, to evaluate whether they met the diagnostic criteria for substance abuse or dependence, such as an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Troubling trends

Overall, the study found higher rates of drinking to the point of intoxication and the use of pot among the wealthier students than among kids in the general U.S. population. Rich kids had rates that were at least double the national U.S. average for taking stimulant drugs, such as Adderall or Ritalin, as well as for experimenting with cocaine, the study found.

By age 22, lifetime rates of addiction to drugs or alcohol were 11 to 16 percent among women from affluent families, which is similar to the national norms; the rates were 19 to 27 percent among men from affluent families, twice the national norms, according to the study.

But a more troubling trend emerged by age 26: Lifetime rates of addiction to drugs or alcohol were 19 to 24 percent among women from wealthier upbringings and 23 to 40 percent among men from those families. These rates were three times higher than the national average for women, and two times higher in men. [25 Odd Facts About Marijuana]

Luthar said that she was surprised by the high rates of alcohol and drug dependence the study found in early adulthood, as well as the high rates of use of cocaine and party drugs, such as ecstasy.

When kids from affluent communities go through adolescence, they may experiment with drugs and alcohol, perhaps as a way to blow off steam from the pressures of attending high-achieving schools, Luthar said. Well-off parents may think that their kids will probably grow out of it, she said.

However, this study reveals that many of these high-achieving young people are not growing out of their drug and alcohol use as young adults, Luthar said.