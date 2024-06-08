Rich County shooting that left woman dead ruled an ‘accident’

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RANDOLPH, Utah (ABC4) — While details are few, Rich County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed that the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman in her Randolph home Friday was “accidental.”

The woman, who has not been named pending notification of her family, was shot at around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials have not released information on who shot her or who was with her at the time, but they noted in a Facebook post that medical personnel were not able to resuscitate her.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.