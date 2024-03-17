Ricardo Barajas on running for District 3, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are running for Oregon’s Third Congressional District in 2024, asking them to respond to these four questions:

Why are you running for office?

What is your prior government/civic experience?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing the Third District and the state of Oregon?

In your opinion, what is going right in the Third District and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

Ricardo Barajas is running as a Democrat. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for office?

I firmly believe we need new young leaders in Congress who want to get the job done. I am running because I love my community and country and seek to solve issues that affect millions of Americans daily. It’s time for new, bold ideas to propel our country forward.

What is your prior government and civic experience?

I bring years of activism and community involvement experience. While I may not have government experience, I have worked closely with the community for years and know what solutions will work best for the people.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing District 3 and the state of Oregon?

Homelessness, lack of leadership and affordable housing.

In your opinion, what is going right in District 3 and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

I want to thank Congressman Earl Blumenauer for his years as a public servant and representing the 3rd district in Oregon. I would love to continue his work on a Green New Deal and adequate transportation. I want to revive this city to what it used to be – the City of Roses!

