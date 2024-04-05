Ribera man accused of fatally shooting wife in car with three kids

Apr. 5—A Ribera man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Wednesday evening in a vehicle along a roadside in Bernalillo with the woman's three children present.

Pablo Padilla, 35, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Desirae Lussow, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.

He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving. Police allege he had methamphetamine in his pocket and had been driving about 100 mph during a heated dispute before the shooting.

Lussow's children — a 15-year-old boy and young children ages 3 and 1 — were in the couple's car during the incident, police wrote in the complaint.

The teenager told police Padilla had pulled the car over in Bernalillo as the family was driving to Rio Rancho. He struck the boy and argued with Lussow before grabbing an AR-15 next to the driver's seat, chambering a round and shooting her in the head, the boy said.

Padilla "said three words to her, then pulled [the] trigger," the boy told police. The complaint does say what words Padilla spoke.

Padilla claimed he had "made threatening physical gestures" toward the boy but did not hit him, police wrote in the complaint. While he and Lussow were arguing, Padilla told police, he "saw the gun rise up next to him" as he and Lussow were struggling over it and then it "went off" and Lussow was shot.

Police found an unfired round on the driver's side floorboard, indicating the charging handle on the gun had been pulled, the complaint says.

Padilla is being held in the Sandoval County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.