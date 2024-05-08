Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Coach Wally Hartley PK-8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School district will inaugurate one more campus on Thursday, May 9, at Coach Wally Hartley PK-8 School.

In its $688 million bond program, according to EPISD, the Hartley campus comprises renovated facilities and new building additions that significantly enhance learning environments, fostering a sense of excitement and optimism among students and staff.

Some of the latest amenities to the campus include the addition of middle school classrooms, a shared library, an administration office, a gym, and a fine arts building, the expansion of the cafeteria, new roofing, the replacement of the HVAC system, and aesthetic upgrades to classrooms, along with a new playfield, EPISD said.

Hartley — a consolidation of Hughey Elementary School and Ross Middle School — opened its doors to 1,300 students in August 2023, bringing two school communities together. The new school’s namesake was a longtime coach at Ross Middle School who led the Rebels to seven district championships in football, eight in cross country, and four in track and field.

