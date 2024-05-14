Ribault High student accused of making threats to shoot at Raines High, Jacksonville police say

A Ribault High School student is facing serious charges, accused of making threats to shoot at Raines High School.

He was arrested late Monday night. We are not showing or naming the student because of his age.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan learned that the student’s mother tipped off the police after she found concerning messages on her iPad.

According to a police report, messages found on the student’s mother’s iPad were asking someone to retrieve a drawstring bag on the Raines High School campus.

An unredacted report that Ryan got from a source said a suspected gun was found in the bag, but wasn’t loaded with bullets.

Ryan also learned from a source that some of the messages found on the iPad were photos and videos of the gun.

This had neighbors around Raines High School concerned.

“I worry about everybody, I don’t care who it is. I worry about everybody because how easy kids have access to weapons and stuff,” one neighbor said.

