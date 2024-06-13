RI Senate overwhelmingly approves Salisbury as DOC director

PROVIDENCE – The state Senate on Thursday approved Gov. Dan McKee’s nomination of Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. as director of the state Department of Corrections.

The full Senate voted 32 to 4 in favor of Salisbury to lead the department.

“He is well-qualified to continue leading the Department of Corrections,” said Sen. Dawn Euer, chairwoman of the Senate Commission on the Judiciary.

She noted that he brings 30 years in law enforcement and served in the U.S. Air Force, emphasizing in particular his commitment to reducing recidivism and rehabilitation of the men and women in his care.

Sen. Louis DiPalma told of approaching Salisbury about bringing The Last Mile to the Adult Correctional Institutions to teach men there how to write software and computer coding. The Last Mile is a national program first started at San Quentin prison teaching coding and computer skills for a better chance at getting a job after release.

DiPalma, D-Middletown, recalled Salisbury responding “`I’m all in’.”

Sen. Mark McKenney, D-Warwick, who also sits on the committee, referenced the large volume of letters and correspondence lawmakers had received and reviewed both for and against the appointment. He said he had detailed discussions with Salisbury and the corrections union about their concerns.

“In the end, I was satisfied with the responses I got,” he said of Salisbury.

Acting Rhode Island Corrections Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. encourages a coding class at the ACI to make the most out of the program.

Bruising opposition from the corrections officers’ union

McKee’s selection of Salisbury, 57, garnered bruising opposition from the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, which has reported an increase in violence, gang activity and drug trafficking at the Adult Correctional Institutions under his tenure.

Richard Ferruccio, president of RIBCO, implored the state Senate Committee on the Judiciary Tuesday not to approve his selection.

Salisbury's law enforcement career

Salisbury has been with the state Department of Corrections for eight years and served as the interim director since early last year.

Prior to that, Salisbury worked 12 years at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, where he rose to become warden.

Salisbury served as warden of the facility from 2004 to 2010 during a fraught period that was marked by an immigrant detainee's death of undiagnosed and untreated cancer.

He was fired as warden in 2007 but rehired later that year under new management before being fired again in February 2009.

Salisbury told the judiciary committee Tuesday that the second firing came after a change in the prison’s governing board after Wyatt could no longer fill its beds due to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement removing 153 immigration detainees.

In December 2012, a federal judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement on behalf of the family of Hiu Lui "Jason" Ng, a 34-year-old Chinese detainee and father of two who died in 2008 while in the custody of immigration officials at Wyatt, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

A corrections spokesman has emphasized that the case was settled with no assignment of guilt or fault to any party.

