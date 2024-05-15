RI man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge sentenced a Glocester man to life in prison for molesting a girl he knew close to two decades ago.

James Ballou, 45, was sentenced by Judge Daniel A. Procaccini to life in prison on one count of first-degree child molestation, plus a consecutive 12 years for two counts of second-degree child molestation.

He must register as a sex offender upon his release. The judge ordered him to not contact the woman.

The trial and outcome

A jury convicted Ballou of the charges in February after a 12-day trial. He has been held without bail since shortly after his conviction.

Evidence showed that Ballou sexually assaulted the girl, who was younger than 14, from 2005 through 2009 at homes in Glocester and Burrillville.

“I am thankful to the victim for coming forward and telling her story,” Burrillville Police Chief Stephen J. Lynch said at the time of his conviction. “The defendant has finally been held accountable for his actions and our community is safer for it.”

He thanked the investigators with the Burrillville and Glocester Police Departments and state prosecutors.

Assistant Attorneys General Ania Zielinski and Special Assistant Attorney General Danielle Beauvais prosecuted the case, with retired Detective Lieutenant Guy Riendeau and Detective Lieutenant Jason Cahill, of the Burrillville Police Department, and Glocester Police Sergeant Kimberly Bertholic leading the investigation.

Ballou was represented by Robert Caron.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI man will serve life in prison for molesting a teenager