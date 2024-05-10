RI man pleads guilty to role in fentanyl operation that distributed in multiple states

BOSTON – A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a Providence-based drug operation that made and distributed fentanyl pills in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Erik Ventura, 35, formerly of Indiana Avenue in Providence, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a press release.

Ventura is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 1. He has been in custody since his February 2022 arrest.

According to Levy, an investigation began in September 2019 into a drug trafficking organization based in Providence that manufactured large quantities of fentanyl pills designed to look like pharmaceutical grade oxycodone/Percocet pills. The organization distributed the pills and other controlled substances "throughout the United States," according to Levy.

The investigation revealed that Ventura was a trusted member of the organization and maintained one of the drug stash locations, Levy said. Ventura transported cash and kilogram quantities of drugs to and from New York on behalf of the organization, distributed thousands of fentanyl pills to wholesale customers in Massachusetts and was paid by the organization for his work as a drug distributor, Levy said.

In February 2022, investigators seized two industrial grade pill presses, about 20 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, pressed fentanyl pills and other items, including kilograms of pill binder used in the manufacturing of fentanyl pills, Levy said.

Ventura faces a mandatory minimum sentenced of 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million, according to Levy.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI man admits role in multi-state fentanyl operation