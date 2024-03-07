RI man admits making bomb threat on flight, could face up to five years in prison

A Rhode Island man has admitted making a false bomb threat on a flight from Orlando and now faces up to five years in prison.

Evan Sims, 41, was on a flight to Providence with his girlfriend on Dec. 5 when the pair had an argument, and Evans "stated approximately two times that his travel companion had a bomb on the plane," says a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Jacksonville, Florida.

Sims' behavior prompted the pilot to divert the Airbus A220 to Jacksonville, where the 97 passengers and crew had to get off the plane. Sims was arrested, and bomb detection dogs were brought on board but didn't find a bomb.

More: A bomb threat or a 'dark sense of humor'? RI man faces charges after delayed flight

The airline, Breeze Airways, paid for overnight accommodations for the passengers and flew them to Providence the next day.

Sims initially denied the charge, telling FBI and TSA agents that passengers had misheard him and suggested he'd used the word "calm," not "bomb," an FBI agent said in an affidavit.

He also said he was a nervous flier, has a "very dark sense of humor" and had been making jokes, the affidavit said.

Sims pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making false information and threats. In addition to a prison sentence, he can be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to pay restitution, according to court papers.

A date for sentencing was not reported in the court papers.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI man who made false bomb threat on flight faces prison time