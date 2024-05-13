RI lawmakers pitched in to ease the state's housing shortage. Take a look.
Lawmakers joined volunteers with Housing Network of Rhode Island and South County Habitat for Humanity to help build a house in Hope Valley for a family in the Cardinal Lane development. The development will have seven single-family houses that will be built and sold to families making at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI lawmakers pitch in at Habitat for Humanity building project