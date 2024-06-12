RI Lawmakers barrel toward adjournment with votes on thorny issues

PROVIDENCE − On the next to last day of this year's legislative session, Rhode Island's part-time lawmakers are queued up to vote on some of the thorniest − and most controversial − bills of the year.

While some reflect hard-won compromises, others got "worse" in some eyes.

Case in point: A bill to retroactively allow "magistrates" − who were not chosen for their robes by the public screening, "merit-selection" process that R.I.'s voters demanded in 1994 − to decide contested divorce cases.

"A bad bill gets worse in the closing days of the session," said John Marion, executive director of the citizens' advocacy group Common Cause, on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), of the legislation [S2226] sponsored by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

As the bill requested by the chief judge of the Family Court made its way through the Senate on its way to a final House vote on Wednesday, Sen. Samuel Zurier, a Yale Law School graduate, gave his colleagues a history lesson on the scandals in the R.I. court system that led voters to vote in 1994 to reform the way bona fide judges are selected.

On its face, Zurier told colleagues that approving the bill allowing "magistrates" – who are not publicly vetted, recommended by a judicial screening panel and nominated by the governor − to preside over contested divorces is a clear violation of Article 10, Section 4 of the Constitution.

Family Court currently has 11 magistrates and 12 judges. Under state law, magistrates are selected by the chief judge of the court. They sit for 10-year terms that can be renewed, with confirmation by the state Senate.

Their ranks over the years, have included the wife of a House Speaker, the sister of the Senate president's one-time chief of staff who is also the daughter of a high-ranked former labor leader, other top-level State House staffers and the wife of current state Rep. Alex Finkelman. Past efforts to ban, or at least limit their proliferation, have failed.

How the court magistrate/contested divorce bill came about

"The voters – and I was one of them − overwhelmingly approved ... merit selection so that people who served as judges would be publicly vetted before assuming that position," Zurier said.

"So if you asked this voter whether a family court magistrate who is actually trying contested divorce cases was acting as a judge, I would say yes," Zurier said, nothing that despite acting as a judge, they are not subject to the judicial nominating procedures set forth in our constitution.

The short history: The legislation was submitted at Chief Family Court Judge Michael Forte's request on Jan. 24, the very day the state Supreme Court issued a ruling in which it declined to take up a legal challenge questioning Magistrate Daniel V. Ballirano's authority to decide a contested divorce case because the lawyer who raised the issue did not bring it up earlier.

Sen. Sam Bell asked if there was any court ruling to support what the legislature was about to do retroactively, and Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer acknowledged there was not.

The bill sailed through the Senate nonetheless on a 30-7 vote, despite Zurier's warning that it would lead another aggrieved party in a contested divorce to the Supreme Court, arguing "I don't think my case was tried by a legitimate judge because that judge didn't meet the constitutional requirements. That's something that concerns me."

Now the bill flips over to the House where it is listed as No. 32 on Wednesday's House calendar.

What else is up for a vote today?

Other bills up for next-to-last-day votes reflect compromises, including legislation to:

Require dental insurance companies to file reports showing the ratio between the premiums they collect and the claims they pay. The R.I. Dental Association mounted an aggressive campaign for legislation requiring the insurers spend at least 85% on "patient care." The legislation does not go that far.

Create an advisory board on nursing home staffing levels and wages. With the law that was supposed to give Rhode Island the highest minimum staffing levels in the country indefinitely suspended, the coalition responsible for getting it passed tried a different approach: pushing for a workforce-standards board that would set minimum labor and pay standards for nursing homes. The legislation [H7773, S 2621] headed for House and Senate votes does not go that far.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI lawmakers: setting stage for Constitutional challenge on divorces