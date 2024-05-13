RI high schoolers continue to excel. Cast your vote for Providence Journal Student of the Week

The school year is in its final weeks, but Rhode Island's high school students continue to excel and we need your help to recognize their efforts.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, May 16.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Sunday Providence Journal.

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Lawrence Robinson, South Kingstown High School

Lawrence Robinson (aka L.J.) is a senior and brings much enthusiasm, comedy, knowledge and participation within our classroom community. Every morning, he walks in and greets us with something funny to say. He also brings that enthusiasm and comedy to others around the school and leaves them smiling. LJ enjoys connecting and helping others.

In the classroom, LJ is a very good listener. He always contributes to our classroom discussions. He asks questions, shares his knowledge, and makes important connections. He brings a breadth of worldly knowledge too, such as knowing what country a flag or monument belongs to, or even how to say “Good Morning” in various languages such as French, Spanish and Chinese. LJ works very hard on his academics.

In addition to his Rebel Cafe job, LJ also holds a variety of other jobs. He works at the Wakefield Mall doing custodial tasks, bakes and for his senior project, he raised money for a nonprofit called Gentle Farms.

Alondra Santos, Central Falls High School

Alondra Santos consistently demonstrates the qualities that make her an exceptional student and a valuable asset to our school community.

Alondra always dedicates herself to academic excellence. She completes all her work with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a high standard in everything she produces. This dedication is not just for her own benefit; Alondra also exemplifies strong leadership qualities. She readily guides and supports her classmates, offering assistance and encouragement to ensure they too can achieve their best.

Alondra's commitment to excellence and willingness to help others make her a true role model for her peers. She embodies the spirit of learning and collaboration that we strive to cultivate here at Central Falls High School. For these reasons, Alondra Santos is highly deserving of Student of the Week recognition.

Henry Lastor Castro, East Providence High School

Henry Lastor Castro has worked diligently this year to progress academically and strive towards his goal of graduating in June 2024. Not only is he on track to graduate in June, he has maintained stellar grades and has worked to challenge himself academically.

As an MLL student, Henry has had to work hard to excel in his courses while mastering English language skills, which demonstrates a growth mindset and the self-determination to learn and grow. He has gone above and beyond in and out of the classroom to develop his independence and prepare for his next steps after graduation. East Providence High School highly recommends him for the Student of the Month award as he has truly demonstrated what it means to set and achieve a goal despite facing obstacles and navigating challenges.

