Who is Ri Chun-hee, North Korea's veteran newsreader who announced the nuclear test?

The announcement that North Korea had carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, fell, almost inevitably, to Ri Chun-hee.

Mrs Ri has been reading the news on North Korean state television since 1971 and appeared on Sunday to announce the regime's latest military breakthrough.

In front of a backdrop of Mt Paektu, the dormant volcano on the Chinese border that is the fount of Korean nationhood, she trembled with excitement, smiling broadly as she pronounced the test's "perfect success".

It "clearly proved" that the North's nuclear weapons had a "highly precise basis", she said, wearing a pink and black traditional dress, known as hanbok in the South and choson chogori in the North, adorned with a badge of Kim Il-Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong-Il.

The test "marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force", said Mrs Ri, who was also the one who had announced the success of the country's test of an intercontinental ballistic missle in July.

Mrs Ri's appearance was the latest landmark in a remarkable TV career.

Believed to be 73-years-old, Mrs Ri was born to a poor family in Gangwon Province, in central Korea, during the Japanese occupation. She studied performing arts at Pyongyang University of Theatre and Film before being selected by the party to be its mouthpiece due to her poverty and, consequently, her impeccable communist credentials.

Recruited by Korea Central Television, she became chief news presenter by 1974 and survived purges and demotions of others around her at the station.

Mrs Ri's delivery is reportedly one of the reasons she is so admired by the Kim dynasty, with an announcing style that is a combination of bombast and melodrama.

When she announced the death in 1994 of Kim Il-sung, revered as the father of the nation, Mrs Ri was in tears. Seventeen years later, announcing the death of Kim Jong-il, the father of the present dictator, she was visibly restraining herself from weeping.

Mrs Ri lives in Pyongyang and officially retired in January 2012, but has been brought back to North Korean television screens to announce some of the most important developments of the Kim Jong-un regime.

Those include the January 2016 claim that a nuclear test carried out at the Punggye-ri proving grounds had been the North's first hydrogen bomb.