RI bridge risks; veteran's DMV surprise; Shrine of the Little Flower: Top stories this week

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, connecting Jamestown and Newport.

On a foggy night in 1975, a gasoline tanker plowed into the Mount Hope Bridge.

It was "only by chance" that the gasoline tanks didn't rupture, which "would have probably caused an explosion and fire resulting in the loss of the vessel, the bridge, and possibly human life," the State Pilotage Commission later determined.

In other words, a nightmare scenario like the one that unfolded in Baltimore early Tuesday morning when a cargo ship collision caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, could happen here.

What policies does Rhode Island have in place to prevent bridge collisions? And how might the disaster in Baltimore affect shipping volume at Rhode Island's ports?

Infrastructure: Could Baltimore bridge disaster happen in Rhode Island? What to know about the risks.

Standing in the driveway of his Tiverton home, Vietnam combat veteran Ed Campbell holds his Bronze Star plate starting with “4F,” the Selective Service designation for “Unfit for military service.”

Ed Campbell of Tiverton is a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran who had an experience with the Department of Motor Vehicles recently that drove him to tears.

It wasn't from frustration with red tape. Ed was crying tears of joy, a reaction to how well he was treated by the staff at the Middletown DMV office.

When Rhode Island authorized special veterans plates for service members who'd earned a Bronze Star, Ed ordered one. But when he went to pick them up, the first thing he noticed was that the first two letters on the plate were “4F,”the Selective Service abbreviation for “unfit for military service.”

What happened after Ed pointed this out to the DMV staff completely bowled him over and accomplished the unthinkable: It restored his faith in bureaucracy.

Veterans Voice: Vietnam veteran's DMV visit leaves him in tears. But they're tears of joy.

A statue of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, also known as The Little Flower, at the Burrillville shrine named in her honor.

Rhode Island Catholics are accustomed to making pilgrimages to the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in nearby North Attleboro, Massachusetts, particularly at Christmastime to see the annual Festival of Lights, and during Holy Week.

“Maybe Easter has me wondering this, but are there any shrines in Rhode Island?” a What and Why RI reader wrote in to ask.

There is one: The Shrine of the Little Flower in Burrillville. The Journal's Katie Landeck visited to learn about the "Little Flower" for whom the shrine is named, a nun whose humble piety and simple, daily gestures of kindness led to her canonization.

At the end of her visit, Katie said a brief prayer and lit a candle for a friend whose mother had just died. As she was leaving, something unexpected happened.

What and Why RI: The Shrine of the Little Flower is RI's only Catholic shrine. Here's its story.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler’s last-minute interception clinched the Patriots' win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Malcolm Butler, a former NFL defensive player who helped the New England Patriots win two Super Bowls, appeared in District Court in Warwick on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence.

Butler was arrested on Saturday after drawing the attention of a North Providence officer at 3:22 a.m. by stopping and blocking traffic on Mineral Spring Avenue, according to Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.

The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on Butler's breath and observed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were watery and bloodshot, Ruggiero said.

Local news: Former Patriot Malcolm Butler arrested in North Providence

Ricotta Frittelle at Giusto in Newport, fried cheese balls served with drizzles of honey, truffles and Parmesan cheese.

Wondering what all the hype is about with Rhode Island's James Beard Foundation semifinalists?

The awards are widely considered the "Oscars" of the dining world, a path to national recognition for a restaurant or chef.

Rhode Island boasts 10 semifinalists for the 2024 awards, the state's best showing ever. The five finalists in each category will be announced on April 3.

Food editor Gail Ciampa clues you in on the delights to be enjoyed at these nominated restaurants. Hint: Try everything.

Dining: What's it like to eat at RI's James Beard-nominated restaurants? Take this tasty tour.

