RI based submarine training program marks major milestone as Navy notes anniversary

MIDDLETOWN – Thursday marked the 124th anniversary of the Navy's acquisition of its first modern submarine, and a submarine-building industry alliance used the day to mark a training program has surpassed 5,000 people learning to build submarines.

The USS Holland VI was acquired by the Navy on April 11, 1900. Though considered a modern submarine, the Holland barely compares with the Navy submarines of today.

The Navy's first submarine: The USS Holland VI

The Holland was 53 feet, 10 inches long and displaced 74 tons when submerged, with a range of 30 nautical miles while underwater. It was powered by a gasoline engine, which propelled the ship on the surface and charged its batteries for propulsion while submerged. Its maximum diving depth was 75 feet. It carried a crew of six and was armed with three torpedoes.

Today, Navy submarines are in a class of their own

Depending on which version is used, a modern Virginia-class fast-attack submarine can be 377 to 460 feet long and displaced 7,900 to 10,200 tons with a range limited only by the amount of food it carries. They are powered by a nuclear reactor that drives two steam turbines. The Navy won't disclose its maximum diving depth, saying only that it is more than 800 feet and less than the bottom of the ocean. It carries a crew of 135, is armed with four torpedo tubes and 12 vertical launch tubes, and can carry several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles and/or torpedoes, plus other armaments.

What's next for submarine development, and what's Rhode Island's role?

The Navy is also developing the Columbia class of ballistic missile submarines to replace the Ohio class. The "boomers" are larger than the attack submarines and are armed with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

But the Holland and modern nuclear submarines have one thing in common: the company now called General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Holland Torpedo Boat Company built and launched the Holland VI in the Crescent Shipyard in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1897. In 1899, the company changed its name to Electric Boat. The Holland was commissioned into the Navy on Oct. 12, 1900, in Newport.

Today, the New England Submarine Shipbuilding Partnership of SENEDIA, an industry headquartered in Middletown, has supported training in 25 programs across six institutions, including community colleges in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The program, which launched in 2020, is on track to train 2,800 people a year.

“Our training network sets participants up for successful careers in defense and connects employers with emerging talent that is highly skilled and motivated to grow their careers in the industry,” said SENEDIA's chief executive Molly Donohue Magee.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Submarine milestone: RI based program trains 5,000 workers in 3 years