Is Rhode Island's limit on arsenic too strict? Builders push to end state's outlier status

Rhode Island is, by nature, slightly toxic. Its soil and bedrock contain a multitude of naturally-occurring elements, some of them in high-enough concentrations to qualify as contaminated.

Take arsenic. Elevated levels of the heavy metal can be found beneath the surface in many parts of the state with Aquidneck Island ground particularly rich in the toxic substance.

While Rhode Island's natural arsenic is not necessarily unique, its environmental limits for the metal are, according to a group of builders and housing agencies.

They want to raise the allowable limit for arsenic to 20 parts per million, the same threshold used in Massachusetts, Connecticut and by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, to prevent construction projects from being held up by overly strict environmental regulations.

And a bill (S2544) doing just that passed the Senate Tuesday after the House passed its own version (H8071) last month.

The vote was 32-2 with Sens. Sam Bell and Linda Ujifusa opposed.

"Due to the high levels of naturally occurring arsenic, it is not uncommon for development projects on Aquidneck Island in particular, but other parts of the state as well, to trigger arsenic remediation requirements," Rhode Island Housing Executive Director Carol Ventura wrote in committee testimony supporting the bill. "This remediation may involve removing soil from the site or encapsulating the soil and can lead to significantly higher development costs for some projects."

John Mello Jr., president of Mello Construction, said lowering the arsenic limit will alleviate "unnecessary" disposal costs and allow more affordable housing projects.

"As the owner of an excavation and utility company, licensed in RI, I have personally been involved in over 50 projects where Arsenic levels between 7 and 15 [parts per million] were found and caused us to incur and pass on to our customers very high trucking and disposal costs," Mello wrote in House Environment testimony.

The current arsenic rules include three different remediation requirements at 7 ppm, 15 ppm and 43ppm and were written after a 2008 General Assembly study commission was created to examine the issue.

It was based on the existing background levels of arsenic in the state rather than on the level that is dangerous to humans.

The state Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray wrote that the difference in arsenic levels between Rhode Island and other states, and within Rhode Island communities, "can largely be explained by the differences in local geology between Rhode Island and its neighbors." He did not take a position on raising the limit to 20 ppm.

As obscure as it seems, the state arsenic limit has been a factor in some large Rhode Island projects as well as small ones.

The presence of naturally occurring arsenic in the Pawtucket bedrock complicated the Narragansett Bay Commission's attempts to reuse more than a million cubic yards of earth excavated for the $1.5 billion Phase 3 combined sewer overflow project. (The Bay Commission sought to use the excavated rock as fill at Quonset State Airport.)

Had the 20 ppm limit been in effect when the recently-completed tunnel was underway "beneficial reuse options for the excavated material might have been available," Bay Commission spokeswoman Jamie Samons wrote in an email.

Speaking against the bill on the Senate floor, Bell, a geologist by trade, argued that "there is no scientific evidence you are safe below 20 [ppm.]"

"Arsenic is a serious toxin and it hurts human beings," Bell said. "It is not sufficient for us to say New York does it. I think we need a scientific analysis saying this is safe."

Sen. Louis DiPalma, sponsor of the bill, countered that the European Union also allows up to 20 ppm.

At that level for someone to be harmed they would "need to eat 5 pounds of soil," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Legislation would ease RI's limits on arsenic levels in soil