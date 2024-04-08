Rhode Islanders come out to watch the eclipse - and look ahead to the next one

PROVIDENCE − As the moon started to cover the sun on Monday afternoon, hundreds of people on the lawn in front of the Natural History museum in Roger Williams Park started to turn their heads skyward, heads wrapped in solar glasses.

Dennis, 75, and Linda Berkley, 68, of Cranston, came out to see the eclipse partially because of a media blitz and partially because they may not live to see the next one.

The couple missed the last partial eclipse in 2017. It was Linda Berkley's first solar eclipse, while Dennis Berkley said he remembered one from his childhood. The one memory?

"Everyone said, 'Don't look directly into the sun,'" Dennis Berkley recalled.

Iolanda Monteiro and her children, five year old Soleil and thirteen year old Neyomiah stare in awe at the eclipse from the front lawn of the Museum of Natural History in Roger Williams Park.

Morning scramble for eclipse glasses

Realizing it was a rare opportunity, Erica DeBritto came to the park with her six children, taking them out of school for half the day. The children will remember the 90% eclipse likely for the rest of their life, she said.

Terrance, 10, was excited, but didn't know what to expect.

Museum of Natural History Director Renee Gamba said they ordered 2,000 eclipse glasses and over 1,000 signed up to get them. As the eclipse neared, she started handing them out to people who hadn't registered, after giving many away to local libraries.

"We got over 500 calls by 9 a.m. this morning," she said.

'It was ominous'

Janet Rodriguez, 53, came to the park with her daughter, Emily Cruz, after being bombarded on Facebook with news of the eclipse.

"I think this is my first time, but there have been so many since I've been around," Rodriguez said. "All the other times I've been sleeping or working."

Rodriguez said she was excited to be in a big group for the eclipse, just in case anything else happened.

Bethany Cushing of Providence joined many others at the Museum of Natural History in Roger Williams Park to view the eclipse.

Rodriguez's son called her to talk about the eclipse as it first started and he stepped out of work to watch.

Adam and Katie Logan, both 42 of Warwick, came out with their children and neighbors to see the eclipse. For him, it wasn't a first, the last time being in elementary school, when he was told to not look up. For her, it was a first.

Bethany Rushing, 38, of Providence, last saw the eclipse in 2017 in Alabama.

"All the myriad things people call it, it's true," she said.

When totality hit, the birds stopped chirping and the world got quiet, she said of the her last experience.

"It was ominous, eerie," she said.

Museum SUNsational Eclipse Family Fun Days and Watch Party Eclipse Watch Party at the Museum of Natural History in Roger Williams Park on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Seeing the eclipse in the park

In Dexter Park, as the moon began to shadow nearly the entire sun, small groups craned their necks skyward. The temperature dropped, and the light began to lightly dim. Parents sat with children in strollers, larger groups gathered in semi-circles and children yelled as they jumped in the playground.

Emma Corbin sat in the park with eight friends. While the sun might have lightly dimmed, the thing she was most surprised by was the drop in temperature.

"I think we forgot it was going to get cold," she said. "It's silly to say because the sun equals warm."

While watching the partial eclipse was fun, the best part was watching people all over the park crane their heads skyward, she said.

"We're all staring at the sun with these silly glasses," she said.

The partial eclipse gave her a taste. Next time, she said, she's going for the full thing.

